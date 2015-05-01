The odds are 500/1 that William and Kate will name their child after the singer

Sorry, Swifties. There’s no hope of Prince William and Princess Kate naming their second baby after pop star Taylor Swift.

But that doesn’t mean the bookies aren’t offering odds on the absurd chance that William and Kate will show their love of “Shake It Off.” Currently, British bookmaker William Hill’s two oversized teddy bears show the odds at 500/1 for a girl named after T-Swift – and 500/1 for a boy named after Kanye West (but it’s just 250/1 for a royal baby named after One Direction’s Zayn Malik).

The oversized bears have traveled all over London, displaying the odds on whether Prince George will be welcoming a little brother or sister. Now, they’ve set up shop outside Kate’s hospital, St. Mary’s, in London to await the little one’s birth.

While Taylor or Kanye (or even Zayn) are unlikely to be chosen, one thing is now for sure: The baby will be born in May now that April’s due date has passed.

British betting company Ladbrokes says that on the last day of April, over $7,500 was wagered that a little girl will soon be welcomed into the world – forcing the odds down to just 4/9. Prince George having a brother is now priced at its highest yet of 13/8. And a Saturday birth is slightly favored over Sunday.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes says people “betting with their heart are backing a girl, whereas savvy punters betting with their head reckon it’s a boy.”

And the great wait continues.

