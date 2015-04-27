Westminster City Council advises against reading too far into the hospital's signs

It's Not a Sign: Parking Restrictions in Front of St. Mary's Do Not Guarantee a Quick Royal Baby Arrival

With Princess Kate and her royal entourage still nowhere in sight days after her rumored April 25 due date, the antsy crowd waiting around St. Mary’s Hospital in London is looking for any sign that she might be coming soon.

Literally.

“Special Event” parking suspension signs have been plastered along South Wharf Road in front of the hospital’s Lindo Wing since April 15 in anticipation of the royal birth. With the signage reading that the parking restrictions will be removed on Thursday, April 30, many have begun to speculate as to whether this means a within-the-week delivery for the new royal.

However, the Westminster City Council warns not to hold your breath and cross your fingers for the time being.

“What we were told, and what everyone was told, was that the princess’s due date was mid- to the end of April,” a press representative for the council tells PEOPLE, clarifying this as the reason for the advertised road closure date range.

“We don’t know what the situation is, but obviously the signs would be extended assuming Kate is still in [or has not yet gone to] the hospital.”

Until the big day arrives, royal enthusiasts are keeping vigilant watch over the official Kensington Palace Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal, waiting for the official royal birth announcement.

Who knows, maybe even Queen Elizabeth II will get in on the social-media action again and post a celebratory shout-out.

