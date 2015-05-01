The Hashtag Royal Baby Gives Princess Kate and Prince William a Giant Twitter Surge
Prince William and Princess Kate‘s official Twitter account has seen a massive boom in followers as royal watchers prepare for the official royal baby announcement.
As of 3:30 p.m. U.K. time Friday, the @KensingtonRoyal account had added 50,000 followers in a week and is now up to more than 217,000.
And the royals’ social-media team can expect a lot more followers as people turn to it to read the latest.
The account, which is run by Kensington Palace, will be the first place the public can expect to hear the news. Aides have previously confirmed that the royal baby’s birth will be announced via the palace’s Twitter and Instagram accounts “a couple of minutes” after a press release is sent to reporters.
Some royal fans thought the palace officials were using it to be a little mischievous too.
As rumors of convoys leaving the palace, helicopters whirring overhead and increased security presence at the hospital made reporters jumpy, the official account sent out a Throwback Thursday picture of the royal couple showing off Prince George to the world.