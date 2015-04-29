Princess Kate & Prince William Celebrate 4th Anniversary at Buckingham Palace (Still No Royal Baby!)
Princess Kate and Prince William celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary Wednesday with a visit to Granny’s place.
The couple, who were married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, marked their special day by spending time at Buckingham Palace in London.
The visit came as the #GreatKateWait continues to mount, with no sign that the second royal baby might come on his or her parents’ anniversary.
Instead, the family is going about royal life as usual, with Kate also visiting Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where she drove 21-month-old Prince George for a a palace swim session.
As the expectant parents mark their special day – the traditional English gifts are fruit and flowers – the happy campers across the road from the private Lindo wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in west London were wishing for news.
“It would be lovely to would be an extra special gift for their anniversary,” says Maria Scott, 49.
And friend John Loughrey, 60, adds, “It would be terrific – I hope it does happen today.”
In fact, when they announced their pregnancy in September, their big day was floated as a possible date for the arrival.