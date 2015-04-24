All the exclusive details on Kate's shopping for new baby and Prince George in Zara Home

Pregnant Princess Kate Hits the Shops to Buy Baby Items While the World Waits for the New Royal Baby

While royal fans were beginning set up camp outside the doors of St. Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday, heavily pregnant Princess Kate hit the shops!

The expectant mom made a low-key visit to her local Zara Home in London on Monday afternoon where she bought a selection of home furnishing accessories, as well as some items for Prince George and possibly the new baby too.

“She looked so calm – you couldn’t really tell that she was pregnant because she looked so great; I mean, she was wearing heels,” the sales assistant who served Kate tells PEOPLE, adding, “She was so nice and polite, I was really impressed.”

Browsing the store alone for 45 minutes, Kate bought some salad servers, a plain doormat and some dark blue bath towels with rope-print detailing. “She was really interested in the blue sailor-themed display where she got the towels from before she went down to kidswear,” says the staffer.

In the kids’ department, Kate bought Prince George a few gifts, including a set of padded blue and white gingham hangers, some picnic cutlery and tumblers with polka dots. She also looked at some neutral white baskets that might well be for the new baby. “Those are our best sellers and perfect for nurseries,” says another staffer who saw her in the store.

Wearing a blue and white top, jeans and high-heeled wedges with minimal makeup, Kate, 33, didn’t exactly go unnoticed in the store, which is just ten minutes from her Kensington Palace home.

“Because she had quite a few little items that needed wrapping, she was at the till for a while, and you could see shoppers just staring, pale-faced; they couldn’t believe their eyes!” recalls the shop assistant, who adds that the princess was perfectly poised. “She didn’t say anything or react – she was so sweet and polite.”

And of course it’s no surprise that Kate didn’t offer any clues as to the sex of the baby, which is due imminently. The couple chose not to find out with George and have stuck to the same rule this time.

“She likes blue definitely! Everything she seemed to look at was blue but not for babies – she must just like the color,” says the staffer, who notes: “She asked for details of our website, so maybe she will continue shopping at home.”

