Proof Everyone Wanted the Royal Baby to Be a Girl

Princess Kate, Prince Harry and the Internet were all in agreement
By Alison Schwartz Updated January 20, 2022 01:50 PM
Credit: AFP/Getty

There were many, many reasons to rejoice over the birth of the second royal baby on Saturday.

1. It means the #GreatKateWait is finally over.

2. It’s a princess!

Yeah, we know we weren’t the only ones knocking on wood/our nonexistent diamond tiaras for a Princess Kate mini-me.

Prince Harry

Harry quipped that he would love to watch brother Prince William “try and cope with” having a girl. We’re going to assume that’s some kind of inside joke about yet another person in the palace upstaging his wardrobe. (Insert Kate hair flip.)

Prince Charles

“We’re hoping for a granddaughter!” he said on Thursday.

Yup, even Princess Kate!

“I reckon Kate would love a little girl,” a family friend told PEOPLE.

Elizabeth Hurley

“Aren’t we all hoping it’s a little princess?” said The Royals star.

Of course, the Internet agreed.

Royal Baby Arrives: Kate Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

