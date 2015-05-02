Proof Everyone Wanted the Royal Baby to Be a Girl
There were many, many reasons to rejoice over the birth of the second royal baby on Saturday.
1. It means the #GreatKateWait is finally over.
2. It’s a princess!
Yeah, we know we weren’t the only ones knocking on wood/our nonexistent diamond tiaras for a Princess Kate mini-me.
Prince Harry
Harry quipped that he would love to watch brother Prince William “try and cope with” having a girl. We’re going to assume that’s some kind of inside joke about yet another person in the palace upstaging his wardrobe. (Insert Kate hair flip.)
Prince Charles
“We’re hoping for a granddaughter!” he said on Thursday.
Yup, even Princess Kate!
“I reckon Kate would love a little girl,” a family friend told PEOPLE.
Elizabeth Hurley
“Aren’t we all hoping it’s a little princess?” said The Royals star.
Of course, the Internet agreed.
