Princess Kate and Prince William Return to London for the Birth of the Royal Baby

As they did before welcoming firstborn Prince George in July 2013, Prince William and Princess Kate are back in London as they await the arrival of their second child.

They are believed to have returned in time for the beginning of the week.

William, 32, has finished the first phase of training in his new air ambulance job and is at his 33-year-old wife’s side in Kensington Palace, a stone’s throw from the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital in west London where Kate is set to deliver.

The expectant royal spent a few days at the end of last week at the home of her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, in Bucklebury, where she and George enjoyed a play date at a local farm over the weekend.

The palace is keeping mum on the couple’s whereabouts, with officials reiterating that they were not going to give commentary in the run-up to the birth.

