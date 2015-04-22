William and Kate don t know whether they re having a boy or a girl, but the pressure is on to find the perfect royal name.

Will Princess Kate and Prince William Name the Royal Baby After Princess Diana?

Princess Kate and Prince William have the mother of all baby-naming jobs ahead of them.

And while they await the birth of their second child, royal fans and British bookmakers are busy placing bets on what Will, 32, and Kate, 33, will name the royal baby.

“I think they will go down a traditional route,” says Joe Little, managing editor at Majesty Magazine. “They will want to pay tribute to somebody.”

According to British bookies, a traditional name may be the best bet.

If it’s a girl, Alice is the favorite at 5/4 with betting agency Ladbrokes, and 6/4 with rival bookmakers William Hill. Elizabeth follows at 6/1 with Ladbrokes, and 11/2 with William Hill. Charlotte is next at 6/1 with Ladbrokes and 11/2 with William Hill, while Alexandra is at 16/1.

Alice and Alexandra both have royal pedigree, as Alice is the name of Queen Victoria’s third child and the late Duchess of Gloucester, aunt of Queen Elizabeth II.

Alexandra was the name of the Danish wife of Edward VII and also happens to be the second name of Queen Elizabeth, which ticks the royal boxes of being both modern and traditional.

Also figuring high in the girls’ names is Diana at odds of 14/1, according to Ladbrokes.

This would immediately put the baby girl in a special place in the hearts of the British public, but it would also put a huge amount of sentimental pressure on the young baby.

“It would have all sorts of associated baggage [as a first name],” says Little. “But it could be Elizabeth Diana.”

While Charlotte has royal pedigree through Queen Charlotte, wife of George III, it could also find leverage as the female form of Charles, William’s dad.

As for the boys, the most popular name with Britain’s gamblers is James at 8/1 with William Hill. It’s a clear frontrunner, as two British kings and seven Scottish kings have carried the name. James is also the name of Kate’s younger brother and Prince Edward’s son – William’s cousin.

Also topping bookmakers’ lists are Victoria and Arthur. They are in many ways the ultimate royal names – with Arthur literally the stuff of legend. And Victoria is the longest-reigning monarch in British history, but Queen Elizabeth will pass that milestone in September.

Will and Kate have already proven their baby-naming skills with their son George Alexander Louis – a name fit for a future king.

