The new mom, who had son Israel after his due date, says 'be patient and supportive' of Princess Kate

Jill (Duggar) Dillard Shares Advice on How to Deal with the Royal Baby Wait

Jill (Duggar) Dillard, whose son Israel David Dillard was born over a week past his due date, knows a thing or two about waiting for a baby. And as the world waits for the royal baby’s birth, the 19 Kids and Counting star offers a few words of wisdom to Princess Kate.

“People were asking me if I was having twins,” Jill, 23, says of those who were watching and asking about her own baby’s arrival. “They would say, ‘When are you going to have that baby?’ And some told me I was overdue. The lady who is pregnant is the last person who needs to hear that.

“The lady who is pregnant knows she’s overdue. You are tired of hearing that.”

What might be more helpful to say to an overdue mother? Especially one that the entire world is watching?

“Say something like, ‘You look beautiful,’ ” Jill says. “Don’t say, ‘You look huge,’ or ask why the baby isn’t here yet. Speak positively, be supportive and say something nice.”

Jill and husband Derick, 26, welcomed their first son after an intensive 70-hour labor, which Jill says brought the couple closer. Israel’s birth will be featured on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting in the 2-hour special 19 Kids and Counting: Jill’s Special Delivery airing Tuesday, May 5 at 8/7 c.

While royal baby watchers – and those closest to Kate, 33, and Prince William, 32 – look forward to the next royal birth, Jill says being patient and supportive is a good idea.

“She is probably looking forward to seeing her baby just as much as the rest of the world is,” Jill says. “She is probably not too excited to have the entire world putting her on a time clock. Everyone should just be patient and supportive.”

