Fit for a Future King or Queen: PEOPLE's Ultimate Royal Baby Gift Guide!
From their very first public appearances, royal babies are global trendsetters, helped along by their parents' expertise at choosing items that will stand the test of time (and the sibling line of succession) — here, find 10 palace-perfect gifts for your little royal
That's a Wrap!
When Princess Charlotte left the hospital, she was swaddled in a delicate wool blanket by G.H.Hurt & Son.
$132, ghhurt.com
A Head Above
In a nod to her Spanish-born nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, Charlotte also wore a hand-knit bonnet by Spanish brand Irulea.
$65, irulea.com
George's Signature Style
When Prince George enjoyed a playdate in sailboat-smocked overalls, they sold out within hours.
$125, rachelriley.com
Archie's Adorable Must-Haves
Archie's slogan onesie is by Mère Soeur, the same label that made his mom's "Raising the Future" tee.
$21, meresoeur.com
Cool Cardigan
Princess Eugenie's baby boy August wore a monogrammed white cardigan from Etsy seller Uncool Wool.
Charlotte's Tights
A 6-month-old Princess Charlotte wore these ribbed tights for a photo shoot.
$17, amaiakids.co.uk
Keeping Cozy
These cotton socks debuted when Archie joined his parents on tour in South Africa in 2019.
$20, bonpoint.com
Brothers' Booties
These navy shoes are such a family favorite they were handed down from George to little brother Louis.
$41, earlydays.ltd.uk
Perfect Plush
This "Fuddlewuddle" puppy sold out shortly after Princess Charlotte was photographed with hers.
$26.50, jellycat.com
The Bench
Meghan's children's book captures the bond between father and son.
$11.80, amazon.com