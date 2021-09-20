Fit for a Future King or Queen: PEOPLE's Ultimate Royal Baby Gift Guide!

From their very first public appearances, royal babies are global trendsetters, helped along by their parents' expertise at choosing items that will stand the test of time (and the sibling line of succession) — here, find 10 palace-perfect gifts for your little royal

By Monique Jessen September 20, 2021 09:55 AM
That's a Wrap!

When Princess Charlotte left the hospital, she was swaddled in a delicate wool blanket by G.H.Hurt & Son.

$132, ghhurt.com

A Head Above

In a nod to her Spanish-born nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, Charlotte also wore a hand-knit bonnet by Spanish brand Irulea.

$65, irulea.com

George's Signature Style

When Prince George enjoyed a playdate in sailboat-smocked overalls, they sold out within hours.

$125, rachelriley.com

Archie's Adorable Must-Haves

Archie's slogan onesie is by Mère Soeur, the same label that made his mom's "Raising the Future" tee.

$21, meresoeur.com

Cool Cardigan

Princess Eugenie's baby boy August wore a monogrammed white cardigan from Etsy seller Uncool Wool.

$42, etsy.com/uk/shop/uncoolwool

Charlotte's Tights

A 6-month-old Princess Charlotte wore these ribbed tights for a photo shoot.

$17, amaiakids.co.uk

Keeping Cozy

These cotton socks debuted when Archie joined his parents on tour in South Africa in 2019.

$20, bonpoint.com

Brothers' Booties

These navy shoes are such a family favorite they were handed down from George to little brother Louis.

$41, earlydays.ltd.uk

Perfect Plush

This "Fuddlewuddle" puppy sold out shortly after Princess Charlotte was photographed with hers.

$26.50, jellycat.com

The Bench

Meghan's children's book captures the bond between father and son.

$11.80, amazon.com

By Monique Jessen