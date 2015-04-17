This commemorative mug comes straight from the heart of Princess Kate s hometown

Looking for the perfect way to honor the birth of Princess Kate‘s second child?

This acorn-themed mug has been specially created to commemorate the royal baby and comes straight from Kate’s hometown of Bucklebury. All you’d need to add is some warm tea!

But you d better rush: Only 1000 of the $30 mugs are ever going to be produced.

“It has generated a huge amount of interest already. My phone just keeps pinging!” Lynda Tillotson, who runs L Interiors in the heart of Bucklebury, tells PEOPLE.

“We produced a mug for Prince George, and that oversold its quota. So this will be limited edition, too,” she adds. “And when we say that, we really mean it.”

The mug’s acorn design is meant as a special tribute to Kate. Way back in the 16th century, the sleepy Berkshire village was visited by Queen Elizabeth I, and to mark the occasion, locals planted a long avenue of oak trees.

More oaks were later planted to celebrate the Duke of Wellington’s victory over Napoleon in 1815 and a visit to Bucklebury by Queen Elizabeth II in 1972.

“The acorns have a very special meaning,” adds Tillotson. “This is where Kate spent most of her years growing up and even now the family still remain in Bucklebury. The acorn is very symbolic for Kate.”

And the mug bears two acorns illustrated by interiors expert Juliet Travers. “One for each child,” Tillotson explains.

It also includes the date and the crown to show that it has been produced for 2015 – and no other year.

“We had to do a mug for the second child,” Tillotson adds. “You can t do one for the first and not the second can you?”

Like everyone in Bucklebury, Tillotson has her fingers crossed that “mother and child are both going to be happy and healthy” after the birth occurs.

Suitably, for a country girl like Kate, she has also made certain that a percentage of the proceeds following the sale of the mugs will go to animal charity The Wild At Heart Foundation.

A further slice of the money will also go to British mental health charity Mencap.