Celebs Tweet Their Excitement Over the Impending Arrival of Royal Baby No. 2
Now that Princess Kate has gone into labor, royal fans everywhere are Tweeting their anticipation
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty
It won’t be long now till Prince William and Princess Kate welcome their second child, and even though it was the middle of the night in the U.S. when the royal couple made their short drive to the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital as Kate went into labor, Twitter went into overdrive over the news.
In just two hours there were more than 21,000 Tweets with the hashtag #RoyalBaby, and some of those expressing their excitement were Hollywood A-listers and the cream of New York society.
While they might not be clad head-to-toe in the Union Jack like some of the superfans who’ve been waiting for days outside the hospital, they are just as excited.