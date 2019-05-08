The Significance Behind Baby Archie's First Photo with the Queen and Grandmother Doria Ragland

The excitement surrounding Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s birth is unlike any that has come before: This time, it’s history in the making.

Half-American, half-British, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new royal baby is also “the first biracial grandchild of the Queen. That’s monumental,” says Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, the charity established in honor of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

And the world got their first glimpse of Archie meeting his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday in a history-making photo that also included Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The occasion marks the first time in royal history that a British monarch has been pictured alongside a royal baby’s Black grandmother.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle,” the caption read on the Royal Family’s official Twitter. “Ms. Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Queen Elizabeth boasts a big smile in the groundbreaking photo, while proud first-time grandmother Doria looks on.

“Like Harry and Meghan’s wedding, it changes the landscape in terms of bringing visibility around race and inclusion,” Ojo tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.

Just as Meghan, 37, has embraced her own biracial heritage throughout her life, she and Harry, 34, will teach their son to do the same.

“They’re raising their child to understand different cultures and customs and to embrace diversity,” says Meghan’s friend and wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin. “They’re going to be very open and loving and accepting, because that’s who they are.”

On a global scale, the baby’s arrival breaks new ground for the centuries-old royal family, but at home in Windsor, it’s all about two new parents marveling at their little prince.

“They are aware of the international platform they have, but now they are enjoying time with their baby boy,” says the couple’s friend. “They could be anybody in the world right now and are not thinking about what comes next. It is about them enjoying the time as much as possible.”