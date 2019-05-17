Baby Archie's Birthplace Finally Revealed — Here's Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth!

After weeks of speculation, the birthplace of baby Archie Harrison has finally been revealed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son was born at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster, according to his birth certificate, which was made public on Friday.

A representative from the Westminster Registrar’s Office went to visit the couple at their home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Friday afternoon so they didn’t have to go to the office themselves.

“Huge congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of baby Archie,” a spokeswoman for The Portland Hospital said. “For reasons of patient confidentiality, we are unable to provide any comment or information.”

Ahead of Archie’s arrival, Meghan and Harry announced they were keeping the details around the birth of their son on May 6 private. But now, with the release of his birth certificate, new details have come to light.

Sarah, Duchess of York welcomed Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at Portland Hospital. Victoria Beckham also gave birth there. Just like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan is listed as a “Princess of the United Kingdom” on the birth certificate.

Meghan’s full legal name, Rachel Meghan Markle, is also listed on the document. (Coincidentally, her character on Suits was also named Rachel!)

The birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/9kvv7teEiB — Press Association (@PA) May 17, 2019

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, who revealed the registrations of their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — Harry and Meghan have not released the certificate, but as a public document, it was always likely to become available.

The news comes just ahead of the couple’s first wedding anniversary on Sunday. Archie’s birth certificate has been registered just 11 days after his birth. In the U.K., new parents have 42 days to register the birth of a child.

It’s been a busy week for Archie. His uncle Prince William and aunt Kate Middleton popped in for their first visit and grandpa Prince Charles was thought to have paid a visit on Thursday.