Royal Baby Alert! Prince Christian of Hanover Expecting First Child with Alessandra de Osma

Congratulations are in order for Prince Christian of Hanover and his wife, Alessandra de Osma — they’re expecting their first child together!

Princess Caroline of Monaco’s stepson, 34, and the Peruvian designer behind Moi & Sass will welcome the new member of their family this summer, according to Hola!

Prince Christian, who is the second son of Prince Ernst August of Hanover, met de Osma while vacationing in Peru back in 2005, when she served as his tour guide.

The couple remained friends before they began dating in 2011 and were engaged in April 2017. They tied the knot in a civil ceremony in London in November 2017 before celebrating their marriage in a religious ceremony held in the Basilica of San Pedro in Lima, Peru, in March 2018.

Some of the wedding guests who attended the lavish three-day event were supermodel Kate Moss, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, and even Prince William and Prince Harry‘s cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who is expected to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 this year.

Known as the Princess of the Andes, de Osma is a former lawyer, model and comes from one of Peru’s most prestigious families, according to Vogue Australia.

Christian, who is second in line to succeed the former Hanoverian throne, is also a descendant of Queen Victoria through her daughter Empress Frederick.

His stepmother, Princess Caroline, the eldest child of Prince Rainier III of Monaco and Grace Kelly, married his father Prince Ernst August in 1999, after Ernst August divorced Christian’s mother Chantal Hochuli in 1997.