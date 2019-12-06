Image zoom Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess Cour grand-ducale / Marion Dessard

The heir to the Luxembourg throne, Prince Guillaume, and his wife, Princess Stephanie, are expecting their first baby.

”Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess are expecting Their first child. The birth is scheduled for May. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy,” the Marshall of the Court said in a statement on Friday.

To mark the occasion, the royals also released a new official portrait of the beaming parents-to-be.

Their joyful announcement comes after a difficult year, which saw the passing of Guillaume’s grandfather, Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg, who died in April at the age of 98. The Grand Duke abdicated in 2000 in favor of his son Henri.

Stephanie, 35, and 38-year-old Guillaume’s baby will be second in line to the throne of Luxembourg and will one day succeed as Grand Duke or Duchess.

The royal couple wed in October 2012 after more than two years of dating in a ceremony attended by royals from around the world.

Amid rumblings of a possible pregnancy in 2016, Princess Stephanie told French magazine Point de Vue: “I don’t have any plans to become a mother. For the moment, I’m enjoying spending time with my husband.”