Royal Baby Alert! Bhutan's King and Queen Welcome Their Second Child

There’s a new royal baby in the world.

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Thursday — meaning the Dragon Prince, 4-year-old Prince Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, is officially a big brother.

“Her Majesty and the royal baby are in good health, and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey was delighted to meet his younger brother,” according to a statement from the family. “Their Majesties express their gratitude to the medical team, the Zhung Dratshang and to everyone for their well-wishes and prayers.”

Although they did not share a photo of their new arrival, they marked the special occasion with a sweet family photo from February, in which Queen Jetsun rests her arms beneath her baby bump. Meanwhile, the little prince gives his dad a big hug.

The royal family acknowledged that their joyful news comes during a difficult time amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“While this remains a very happy occasion for the Royal family and the nation and people of Bhutan, Their Majesties wish to remind all Bhutanese to be mindful, responsible and supportive to each other in the wake of the COVID-19 virus,” they said. “Their Majesties have everyone whose lives have been affected by this global pandemic in their thoughts and prayers.”

The new prince is second in the line of succession to the Bhutan throne. If the child had been a girl, however, she could be displaced by a future younger brother. (The British royals followed similar rules until the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act, which made birth order, not gender, the determining factor for the next heir to the throne. It made its first impact when Prince Louis was born in 2018, as Princess Charlotte did not lose her place as fourth in line to the throne.)

The baby’s name has yet to be revealed. The name of the Dragon Prince — who has wooed the world with his cheeky smile and perfectly coiffed hair — was revealed a few months after his birth. As is custom in Bhutan, his name was not revealed until after a special Buddhist naming ceremony.