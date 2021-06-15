COVID-19 restrictions prevented spectators in 2020, but Royal Ascot has now welcomed reduced crowds

Prince Charles, Camilla and More Return to Royal Ascot After Missing Last Year's Horse Racing Event

The royals are back at Royal Ascot!

The event's dress code requires hats for women and top hats for men, and the royal family didn't disappoint. Camilla and Princess Anne sported different shades of blue with matching head toppers, while Sophie opted for a blush maxi dress that tied at the waist.

This year's races also added a new accessory: face masks. Camilla, 73, and Prince Charles, 72, both arrived wearing coverings, with Camilla's expertly coordinated with her striped coat.

Rather than the traditional horse-drawn carriage procession (which isn't happening this year), Prince Charles and Camilla arrived on the grounds by car.

Princess Anne's daughter Zara, who earned a silver medal competing in equestrian events at the 2012 Olympics, and husband Mike Tindall also joined in the day one fun.

The couple - who welcomed their third child, son Lucas, earlier this year - got dressed up for last year's event, even though they only ventured to their backyard!

Prince Charles and Camilla are set to present the trophy to the winners of day one's featured race, the St. James's Palace Stakes.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, missed the first day of the event - but for good reason. The monarch hosted her first in-person audience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle, meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.