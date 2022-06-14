Royal Ascot 2022: See the Biggest, Boldest and Brightest Hats

From feathers to flowers and everything in between! There are plenty of hats and fascinators at the 2022 Royal Ascot to keep us all cap-tivated 

By Andrea Wurzburger June 14, 2022 12:21 PM

Flower Power

Why wear a traditional hat when you can sport an abstract bow of fuchsia florals like Royal Ascot attendee Maya Jama.

Looking So Fly

Butterfly, that is! This Royal Ascot attendee took the garden party vibes very seriously, wearing a hat covered in flowers and butterflies. 

What's the Fuzz?

This hot pink, feathered hat is so fun! 

Lots of Ruffles

When it comes to Royal Ascot hats, more is always more. 

Take a Bow

This racegoer sported a red, white and blue headpiece, which featured bows of all shapes and sizes. 

Fashion Revolution

It's giving Revolutionary chic! 

On the Side

This hat has a flare for drama! 

Give It a Whirl

We're loving these dreamy pink swirls. 

Sky High Feathers

When in doubt, add a gigantic feather plume! 

Metallic Moment

Who needs a purse when you've got coins all over her hat? 

Red, White and Blue Moment

The Union Jack has nothing on this red, white and blue, wide-brimmed hat. 

The Bigger the Better

You know what they say: "Go big or go home!" 

Seashell-Shocked

A headpiece that Ariel from The Little Mermaid would be proud of. 

Sunny Disposition

Here comes the sun! 

Fascinating Fascinator

Muted colors are never dull — as evidenced by this black-and-scream feathered fascinator. 

Rose Pose

It's easy to stop and smell the roses when they're attached to your hat! 

Hot Pink Party

This racegoer's hot pink hat is oh-so-romantic. 

By Andrea Wurzburger