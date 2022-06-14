Royal Ascot 2022: See the Biggest, Boldest and Brightest Hats
From feathers to flowers and everything in between! There are plenty of hats and fascinators at the 2022 Royal Ascot to keep us all cap-tivated
Flower Power
Why wear a traditional hat when you can sport an abstract bow of fuchsia florals like Royal Ascot attendee Maya Jama.
Looking So Fly
Butterfly, that is! This Royal Ascot attendee took the garden party vibes very seriously, wearing a hat covered in flowers and butterflies.
What's the Fuzz?
This hot pink, feathered hat is so fun!
Lots of Ruffles
When it comes to Royal Ascot hats, more is always more.
Take a Bow
This racegoer sported a red, white and blue headpiece, which featured bows of all shapes and sizes.
Fashion Revolution
It's giving Revolutionary chic!
On the Side
This hat has a flare for drama!
Give It a Whirl
We're loving these dreamy pink swirls.
Sky High Feathers
When in doubt, add a gigantic feather plume!
Metallic Moment
Who needs a purse when you've got coins all over her hat?
Red, White and Blue Moment
The Union Jack has nothing on this red, white and blue, wide-brimmed hat.
The Bigger the Better
You know what they say: "Go big or go home!"
Seashell-Shocked
A headpiece that Ariel from The Little Mermaid would be proud of.
Sunny Disposition
Here comes the sun!
Fascinating Fascinator
Muted colors are never dull — as evidenced by this black-and-scream feathered fascinator.
Rose Pose
It's easy to stop and smell the roses when they're attached to your hat!
Hot Pink Party
This racegoer's hot pink hat is oh-so-romantic.