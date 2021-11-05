See Kate Middleton Cozy Up to a Tarantula, the Queen Greet an Elephant and More Wild Royal Animal Encounters!
From Meghan Markle petting a koala to Prince Edward feeding a sea lion, the royals have had some interesting animal interactions over the years
Kate Middleton looked positively serene despite holding a tarantula during a September 2021 visit to Northern Ireland. Kate and Prince William were also delighted to find out the tarantula's name is Charlotte — just like their daughter!
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip met one of their largest subjects at the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in April 2017 — a banana-loving elephant named Donna!
Prince Edward opened the sea lion facility at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in November 2021, even helping out at feeding time.
The then-Princess Elizabeth looked delighted to meet a chimpanzee during a visit to the zoo circa 1930.
Prince George, meet George! Kate and Prince William were able to introduce their son to a bilby named in his honor at the Taronga Zoo during their 2014 tour of Australia.
As the second-most popular boy's name in Britain, it's no surprise yet another George crossed paths with the royals. This time, it was Prince Charles who met a new Prince George in the form of a one-ton the Welsh shire horse in July 2021.
Meghan was introduced to an echidna at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney during her October 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.
Prince Philip and the Queen pose with a lioness (safely from the opposite side of a fence) as they attend the official opening of The Land Of The Lions exhibit at London Zoo on March 17, 2016.
Mom of three Kate was a natural at bottle feeding a baby elephant during a 2016 visit to India.
Prince Edward, Sophie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn had a special family moment feeding giraffes at the The Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo in July 2019.
Kate was all smiles as she fed a lamb during a May 2017 visit to Farms for City Children, a charity which offers children in the U.K. a chance to live and work on a real farm for a week.
Meghan and Prince Harry spent some koala-ty time with a cute creature that's synonymous with Australia at the Taronga Zoo.
Prince Charles' March 2019 visit to the Cayman Islands included meeting an iguana named Peter at the Queen Elizabeth II Royal Botanic Park.
What better way for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to celebrate The Donkey Sanctuary's 50th anniversary in July 2019 then by visiting with some of their adorable animals?
Queen Elizabeth and the royal family are well-known for their love of horses, so it was no surprise when Meghan and Prince Harry stopped to pet horses at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports during their February 2019 tour of the country.
The future Queen and Princess Margaret got up close with penguins at the London Zoo as young girls in 1938.
Your royal high-ness? Kate and Prince William's visit to the Taronga Zoo in 2014 also included feeding giraffes.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie showed off their riding skills (and likely made their grandmother the Queen proud!) during a 2000 horse show.
No llama drama here! Prince Charles cracked a smile for a photo with two llamas during a November 2019 trip to New Zealand.
Kate and Prince William made a new furry friend during their April 2014 stop at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney: a hungry tree kangaroo.