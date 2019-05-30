Romanian Prince Reveals He Has a Daughter, 3, After Being Forced to Take a Paternity Test

After years of denial, a former Romanian royal revealed he has a 3-year-old daughter.

Nicholas Medforth-Mills (formerly Prince Nicolae of Romania), 34, confirmed on his Facebook page that he fathered a child with Nicoleta Cirjan after previously denying having any relationship with her. A paternity test confirmed his parentage.

“As a result of my insistence on the test of establishing the paternity of my alleged child, Ms. Nicoleta Cîrjan accepted the realization. The result was positive, thinking I was her child’s father,” he wrote. “Given the context in which this child came to the world, the fact that I did not have a relationship with my mother, I assumed legal responsibility for it.”

He continued, “For reasons of protecting the best interests of the child, I consider that any aspect of her life is of a strictly private nature. From the express desire to protect the child and not subject it to any media risk or bullying, I decided to stop any further comments on this subject.”

Cirjan responded to the Facebook post, “27 May 2019. A day that could really not be more surprising than that! And came to me with the lesson of patience. And with the confidence that the truth will always win.”

Nicholas, who is the grandson of Romania’s last monarch, King Michael, and a distant relative of Queen Elizabeth of the U.K., was removed from the line of succession of the symbolic Romanian throne in 2015, with reports suggesting his removal was due to the scandal.

In a statement released by Nicholas, he accepted the decision.

“On August 1, 2015, His Majesty King Michael I, my grandfather, took the decision to withdraw my Prince of Romania title and place in the Succession Line at the Crown of Romania. This decision, which I assume, comes from a time when I reflected on the future of our country and our home, as well as on the role that I can have in their advancement,” he said. “The position of the Prince of Romania and the presence in the Succession Line at the Crown of Romania impose a way to lead my life, which I find it difficult to accept. That is why, with much pain in my soul, I believe that the decision of His Majesty the King is welcome for me. I will seek in the future to serve my ideals and principles in a different way.”

Alina-Maria Binder and Nicholas Medforth-MillsNicholas Medforth-Mills and Alina-Maria Binder David Niviere/Getty

Nicholas married another woman, Alina-Maria Binder, in Sept. 2018.