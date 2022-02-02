Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Painted Prince Philip Portrait — and Prince William Wants to Show It to the Queen
Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones' creative talent isn't limited to music — and even Prince William is impressed with his art!
Following the death of Prince Philip last April, Wood shared a painting he did of the Duke of Edinburgh on Instagram. The work even caught the attention of Prince William, so much that he plans to share the piece with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.
"I did a wonderful painting of the Duke of Edinburgh shortly before he died where he is tipping his hat. I've been asked by Prince William to present the picture to him in the coming weeks, and he's going to show the Queen, so it's a real honor for me," Wood said, according to the Daily Mail.
He added, "I am very pleased with it. It's charcoal, a brown sepia pastel of the Duke, and I finished it shortly before he died and I was going to show it to him."
When Wood, 74, shared the painting on social media, he wrote, "We are very sad to hear of the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. It was an honour to have met the Prince over the years, and have been involved in his charitable causes. Our thoughts are with The Queen and the Royal Family. We will remember Prince Phillip with much fondness."
The musician has supported the royal family, including attending art installation The Tusk Rhino Trail celebration at Kensington Palace in 2018 with Prince William to draw attention to the critical threat facing rhino populations across Africa due to the global poaching crisis.
Wood recently unveiled a Picasso-inspired painting of The Rolling Stones at Westfield shopping center in London.
"It's great because they finally discovered I can paint," he said, according to the Miami Herald. "Nobody knows I can paint, so we've got to make sure that people realize I can."
Prince Charles recently opened up about his own passion for painting, particularly landscapes.
"You become increasingly aware of things that may have escaped your attention previously – things like the quality of light and shade, of tone and texture and of the shape of buildings in relation to the landscape," he said. "It all requires the most intense concentration and, consequently, is one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know."
Charles, 73, continued, "In fact, in my case, I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach."
Seventy-nine of the royal heir's watercolor paintings will be on display at The Garrison Chapel in London until February 14, marking the first full exhibition of his work, which features outdoor scenes created in Scotland, France, Africa and more.