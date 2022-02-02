"I am very pleased with it," the musician said of his charcoal piece, completed shortly before Prince Philip died in April

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Painted Prince Philip Portrait — and Prince William Wants to Show It to the Queen

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones' creative talent isn't limited to music — and even Prince William is impressed with his art!

Following the death of Prince Philip last April, Wood shared a painting he did of the Duke of Edinburgh on Instagram. The work even caught the attention of Prince William, so much that he plans to share the piece with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I did a wonderful painting of the Duke of Edinburgh shortly before he died where he is tipping his hat. I've been asked by Prince William to present the picture to him in the coming weeks, and he's going to show the Queen, so it's a real honor for me," Wood said, according to the Daily Mail.

He added, "I am very pleased with it. It's charcoal, a brown sepia pastel of the Duke, and I finished it shortly before he died and I was going to show it to him."

When Wood, 74, shared the painting on social media, he wrote, "We are very sad to hear of the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. It was an honour to have met the Prince over the years, and have been involved in his charitable causes. Our thoughts are with The Queen and the Royal Family. We will remember Prince Phillip with much fondness."

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured 1/6/2020 in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in January 2020. | Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty

The musician has supported the royal family, including attending art installation The Tusk Rhino Trail celebration at Kensington Palace in 2018 with Prince William to draw attention to the critical threat facing rhino populations across Africa due to the global poaching crisis.

Wood recently unveiled a Picasso-inspired painting of The Rolling Stones at Westfield shopping center in London.

"It's great because they finally discovered I can paint," he said, according to the Miami Herald. "Nobody knows I can paint, so we've got to make sure that people realize I can."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge talks with Ronnie Wood Prince William and Ronnie Wood | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

"You become increasingly aware of things that may have escaped your attention previously – things like the quality of light and shade, of tone and texture and of the shape of buildings in relation to the landscape," he said. "It all requires the most intense concentration and, consequently, is one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know."

Charles, 73, continued, "In fact, in my case, I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach."