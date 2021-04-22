Robert Irwin Reveals 'Why I Care' for the Planet and Advocating for Prince William's Earthshot Prize

Robert Irwin is helping to promote the Duke of Cambridge's plan to reward innovative ideas for how to combat the planet's climate issues

Australian TV star Robert Irwin, 17, is taking on the role of an advocate for Prince William's Earthshot Prize — an ambitious plan to identify innovative ways to beat climate change and other environmental challenges facing the planet. This Earth Day (talking from his base at Australia Zoo), he tells PEOPLE why he is involved.

My passion is wildlife conservation. Having my dad [Steve Irwin] for a dad, it's in my DNA. The Earthshot Prize is a new global prize for the environment founded by Prince William in 2020, which will accelerate change and help repair our planet over the next 10 years. The Earthshot Prize is gathering together some of the most influential voices around the world to reward the most innovative solutions to the hard problems the world is facing."

There are five different areas of focus: restoring nature, protecting oceans, fixing the climate, eliminating waste and cleaning our air. I'm proud to share my passion for wildlife while helping build awareness about the need for real and lasting change both at home in Australia and around the world. Prince William and the Earthshot Prize are telling the raw truth of what's going on, but we're also saying, "Let's work together to find solutions."

Robert Irwin Robert Irwin at Australia Zoo | Credit: Australia Zoo