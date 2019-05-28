Rob Lowe Says Watching Prince William Lose His Hair Was a 'Traumatic Experience'

Heir today, gone tomorrow!

Rob Lowe is getting candid about Prince William‘s baldness, calling the 36-year-old royal’s hair loss “one of the great traumatic experiences of my life.”

The Parks and Rec star was asked during an interview with The Telegraph if he considers himself to be more or less vain than the average British man.

“That’s a low bar!” Lowe, 55, quipped. “Can we talk about William?”

“I mean the future king of your country let himself lose his own hair, so when I say British men set a very low bar…” he continued. “Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair. He’s going to be the f—ing king of England!“

Lowe pointed out that there’s a pill to combat hair loss – and he took full advantage of it himself.

“The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having stuff mainlined into my f—ing veins,” the actor said. “And that’s what I did for the next 30 years.”

Prince William Hannah Peters - Pool/Getty Images

Rob Low Noel Vasquez/Getty

In Sept. 2017, Prince William dropped into a cafe that had been set up by a homelessness charity to help those who deal with addiction and homelessness get back on their feet.

As he arrived at the coffee shop, William shook hands with the men’s hairdressers next door, joking with hairstylist Taz Kabria: “I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business.”

While he doesn’t have much hair of his own to style, William is taking his dad duties seriously when it comes to 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte‘s locks. During a March visit to Blackpool where William and Kate visited a family-friendly playground, he bonded with fellow dads about doing their daughters’ hair.

Princess Charlotte and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

A resident who belongs to the group Dads 4 Life got a laugh from William and Kate as he spoke of the challenges of styling his little girl’s hair, adding that he finally learned after watching YouTube tutorials.

“Never try to do a ponytail!” William commiserated. “Nightmare.”

Kate asked him, “Have you tried to do a plait [braid]? It’s the weaving…really hard.”

William said, “I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!”