Riverdale Fans Are Freaking Out Over Royal Baby Archie: 'Earl of Riverdale'

Riverdale fan’s ears perked up when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed the name of their royal baby.

Shortly after introducing the newborn to the world on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan announced that they named their first born child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Of course, Archie is the same name as the lead character on the hit CW show and original comic book series.

Fans wasted no time expressing their excitement over the name on social media.

Netflix kicked off the social media reactions by tweeting Archie Andrew’s beloved nickname “Archiekins.” And the official Archie Comics twitter page chimed in, saying, “I am baby.”