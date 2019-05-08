Riverdale Fans Are Freaking Out Over Royal Baby Archie: 'Earl of Riverdale'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the baby name after introducing their newborn son to world
Riverdale fan’s ears perked up when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed the name of their royal baby.
Shortly after introducing the newborn to the world on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan announced that they named their first born child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Of course, Archie is the same name as the lead character on the hit CW show and original comic book series.
Fans wasted no time expressing their excitement over the name on social media.
Netflix kicked off the social media reactions by tweeting Archie Andrew’s beloved nickname “Archiekins.” And the official Archie Comics twitter page chimed in, saying, “I am baby.”
One fan posted a photo of KJ Apa, who stars as Archie Andrews on Riverdale.
“DO THEY KNOW HE WILL HAVE TO SAVE RIVERDALE,” wrote another fan.
“Queen bans and cancels Netflixs subscription at Buckingham Palace,” joked another. “After Meghans repeated viewing of Riverdale, subconsciously makes her decide on Archie as the child’s name.”
Other’s joked that the baby would grow up to become the “Earl of Riverdale.”
Megan and Harry shared the big announcement on their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal.
The post featured a photo of Meghan, Harry, Archie, Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, grandfather, Prince Harry, and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.
On Wednesday, the royal couple introduced their baby boy in St. George’s Hall, where they had their wedding reception last May. Harry held his son while Meghan beamed beside them wearing a white sleeveless dress by London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner.
“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan said.
“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. “He’s really calm.”
Harry then quipped: “I don’t know where he gets that from!”
When asked whether the baby takes after anyone, Meghan said: “We’re still trying to figure that out.”
Harry added: “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really. His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?”
When asked about parenting, Harry said: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”