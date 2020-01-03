Ringing in 2020 with Royals! Rebel Wilson Celebrated New Year's Eve with Zara and Mike Tindall

Image zoom Rebel Wilson with Zara and Mike Tindall Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Zara and Mike Tindall rang in the New Year in Sydney, Australia — and partied with celebrity pal Rebel Wilson!

The Cats star shared a number of group shots from the holiday celebrations on Instagram, which included some familiar faces. Wilson stands side-by-side with the Queen’s granddaughter and her rugby star husband with incredible views of the Sydney harbor in the background.

“We crushed Sydney New Year’s Eve! We’re in the future now in 2020!” the 39-year-old actress captioned the shots. “What a fun gang to celebrate with and thanks to our gorgeous hostess Heloise for throwing an amazing bash with clearly the BEST views.”

Prince Harry‘s good pal — and frequent polo teammate — Nacho Figueras (along with wife Delfina Blaquier) also made the group snaps, including photos in which Zara sports a festive New Year headband.

Mike, 41, also used his recently launched Instagram page to document the party, including a video of the fireworks display on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

“Sydney isn’t a bad way to see in the new year!!!! And always good to catch up with a great friends,” he wrote.

The royals’ celebrations in Australia come as Zara, 38, recently revealed she would consider moving her family to the Commonwealth country.

The Olympic medalist in equestrianism told Australian publication Now To Love, “Probably not while I’m still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we’d definitely think about it.”