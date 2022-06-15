Prince Harry or Prince William: Harry's 'Costar' Rhys Darby Answers Who's More Handsome in Hilarious Video

Rhys Darby is a Prince Harry fan.

The New Zealand actor and comedian appeared in a new video with fellow Kiwi actor-director Taika Waititi for Vanity Fair's "Lie Detector" series, in which Darby was asked about the Duke of Sussex after appearing alongside the prince in a skit for Harry's eco-travel initiative Travalyst.

"You starred in a video recently with Prince Harry," Waititi said. "I know this 'cause I watched it."

Waititi then followed up with: "Would you say he's more handsome than his brother [Prince William]?"

Darby took a deep breath and diplomatically replied, "I think they're different. I think they're both handsome in their own way."

He then added, "In some ways, yes."

Darby was quick to answer that he thought Prince Harry, 37, was a good actor.

"I thought so too," Waititi said, referring to the Travalyst skit.

Waititi — the director of the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, who appears with Darby in the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death — then asked if it was Prince Harry's idea to wear a grey T-shirt bearing the words "Girl Dad" in tribute to daughter Lilibet, who turned 1 last month during Harry and wife Meghan Markle's visit to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Darby confirmed it, saying, "I think that was his choice, yeah."

"I like that about him," Waititi said.

The Travalyst video, released last month, saw Harry jogging through the woods when he's suddenly ambushed by a "Rating Agent" (Darby) who wants to assess the environmental impact of his 2018 trip to New Zealand with Meghan.

After removing his Airpods, Harry is reprimanded for dropping a candy wrapper during the trip. "It might have been a confusing time, it was windy," said Darby as the "agent."

"I don't think it was confusing," replied Harry. "It was an incredible time. We had an amazing time in New Zealand. It's beautiful."

Harry ultimately receives a rating of 3 out of 5 stars for the eco-footprint of his trip to New Zealand, which he visited with Meghan as part of the couple's 16-day royal tour of Australia and New Zealand following their 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle.

"According to my notes here you were given 12 towels at Tim's Motor Lodge, and you only used one for the entire stay, so pretty good," said Darby to a puzzled Harry, who tried to explain that he never stayed at the motel.

"You were very respectful of local communities," added Darby. "In fact, you even bought some local honey.

"And you did not keep the tap (faucet) running while brushing your teeth."