Reports of Meghan Markle Interview with Ellen DeGeneres Are 'Categorically Untrue,' Says Royal Source

Royal fans will have to wait for Meghan Markle‘s first interview after exiting royal life.

Reports that the Duchess of Sussex is planning to sit down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres — or any interviewer — are “categorically untrue,” a royal source tells PEOPLE.

Meghan and the talk show host’s friendship began years ago with a chance encounter at a dog shelter, where the former actress was debating whether to adopt her first pet, Bogart.

“Now, I don’t now her, but Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’ ” Meghan recalled in Best Health. “It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,’ and she’s like ‘You’re taking the dog home.’ “

Meghan continued, “And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to.”

DeGeneres also had a surprise visit with Prince Harry and Meghan during her summer trip to the U.K., revealing that she cradled and fed baby Archie.

Joked DeGeneres of the then-4 month old, “He weighs 15 lbs., which is, the exchange rate, is 17 dollars here!”

She also shared of Archie, who was born May 6, “He looks like Harry — and he had more hair than I did at the time.”

The TV star also defended of the couple after they were criticized for taking private jets for their vacations around Europe. Back on August 20, DeGeneres tweeted, “Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”

DeGeneres also said of Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, “They are amazing. They are the cutest couple and so down-to-earth.”

“I see them get attacked and it’s not fair,” she continued. “They are just two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people, they’re doing so much good for the world.”

But DeGeneres isn’t the only media mogul close to the couple. Oprah Winfrey was a guest at their royal wedding in May 2018 and has been a vocal supporter of their decision to step back from royal life.

“Who are any of us to stand in judgement of that?” Winfrey told TMZ. “He did what he needed to do for his family. I don’t think anybody has any right to say anything. When a person has thought what is the best decision to make for my family and then he makes that decision — none of us have any right to say anything about that.”

Gayle King, who attended Meghan’s N.Y.C. baby shower last year, added: “They didn’t make the decision in a vacuum. There were a lot of conversations. That’s why I thought it was very unfair to say the Queen was blindsided. Even the Queen’s own statement said these conversations have been going on for months.”

Prince Harry appeared at a Sentebale charity event on Sunday, where he spoke candidly about their agreement with the Queen regarding their exit from the royal family.

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” he told the people gathered.

“And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you,” he continued, going on to reference his late mother, Princess Diana.

“I was born into this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and the queen,” he said. “When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.”

“It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service,” he said.