Reports of Meghan Markle Attending Met Gala in May Are Untrue ‘in Any Capacity,’ Says Royal Source

Meghan Markle may be a bonafide trendsetter, but she’s not making an appearance at fashion’s biggest night.

Reports that the Duchess of Sussex is planning to attend the Met Gala on May 4 are untrue, a royal source tells PEOPLE.

“The Duchess is not attending this year’s Met Gala — in any capacity,” the source says.

The star-studded event, which is one of the toughest tickets to score in town, benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It will be co-chaired by Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Meghan made history last year when she became the first person to guest edit the September issue of British Vogue. The issue, with the underlining theme of #ForcesForChange, became the brand’s fastest-selling issue ever and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade.

Meghan and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful recently shared how their collaboration came to fruition with Meghan politely asking if she could guest edit, to which the editor happily agreed, making the royal the first to ever do so for the September issue in its 103-year history.

“I didn’t know if anyone had ever done it before,” Meghan said in a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram.

“No — in the history of Vogue, you’re the first,” Enninful replied. “You have an editor’s eye, I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He adds, “You were so thorough from beginning to end.”

Meghan launched a charitable fashion line last year that benefited her patronage, Smart Works, which helps women find employment with coaching tips and professional attire for their job interviews.

Meghan and Prince Harry are gearing up for their final round of royal engagements in the U.K. this week. They are due to step out for their first joint outing on Thursday at the Endeavor Fund Awards, which honors sick or injured military service members who’ve used sport in their recovery processes.

The royal couple are splitting their time between the U.K. and Canada as they prepare for their official royal exit on March 31. They are also planning to spend time in the Duchess of Sussex’s hometown of Los Angeles this summer.

“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too,” a person in their circle previously told PEOPLE. “They’ll likely have houses in both places.”

Meghan has a big support system in L.A., including her mother Doria Ragland and several friends who have been to visit the couple on Vancouver Island, where they have been staying with son Archie since late last year.