How to Recreate Meghan Markle's Bouncy Royal Waves with Celebrity Hairstylist Christopher Naselli

Christopher Naselli demonstrates how to achieve royal-worthy curls!
Celebrity hairstylist Christopher Naselli has a long list of A-list clients, including Freida Pinto, Jessica Biel and Amy Adams. Now, he’s giving his red carpet expertise the royal treatment in the latest Royal Report.
In the video above, Naselli, a New York-based hairstylist who studied in Paris and London, transforms Royal Report host Sharon Carpenter, while revealing his easy tips to recreate Meghan Markle’s big, bouncy waves — which she debuted on a recent royal outing!
“She’s not afraid to play with her looks, from her fashion to her hair. She goes up, she goes down, buns, straight, wavy — she keeps us guessing,” says Naselli, who used Kérastase products to achieve the royal-worthy curls.
Tips for Meghan Markle’s Bouncy Royal Waves:
- Start with a beautiful clean blowout
- Prep by dividing your hair into four sections
- Pre-curl each section and set with a pin
- For a big bouncy back curl, rock it at the root then pull down and roll up
- Pre-roll and set each curl until you’re ready to finish your look
- For the front curl, start lower at the jawline and wrap around the iron
- To finish, use hairspray on a soft-bristled brush and work gently from top to bottom
And you have your royal waves!