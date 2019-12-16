How to Recreate Meghan Markle's Bouncy Royal Waves with Celebrity Hairstylist Christopher Naselli

Celebrity hairstylist Christopher Naselli has a long list of A-list clients, including Freida Pinto, Jessica Biel and Amy Adams. Now, he’s giving his red carpet expertise the royal treatment in the latest Royal Report.

In the video above, Naselli, a New York-based hairstylist who studied in Paris and London, transforms Royal Report host Sharon Carpenter, while revealing his easy tips to recreate Meghan Markle’s big, bouncy waves — which she debuted on a recent royal outing!

“She’s not afraid to play with her looks, from her fashion to her hair. She goes up, she goes down, buns, straight, wavy — she keeps us guessing,” says Naselli, who used Kérastase products to achieve the royal-worthy curls.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Tips for Meghan Markle’s Bouncy Royal Waves:

Start with a beautiful clean blowout Prep by dividing your hair into four sections Pre-curl each section and set with a pin For a big bouncy back curl, rock it at the root then pull down and roll up Pre-roll and set each curl until you’re ready to finish your look For the front curl, start lower at the jawline and wrap around the iron To finish, use hairspray on a soft-bristled brush and work gently from top to bottom

And you have your royal waves!