Real-Life Cool Runnings Athlete: 'We Need to Embrace a New Tomorrow' amid Royal Tour Controversy in Jamaica

"You could see it wasn't their first rodeo," bobsleigh star Chris Stokes told PEOPLE after meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton in Jamaica on Tuesday

Taking a measured view of the royal family's overarching role in history (both Jamaican and British), Stokes told PEOPLE, "It's important not to lose sight of what the monarchy means to the British people — that is number one."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He added, "People talk about reparations and so on, which are worth discussing, but that should not take away from what you do in this moment we find ourselves in and what sort of future we seek to create."

As for a growing movement to remove Queen Elizabeth, 95, as Jamaica's head of state, Stokes told PEOPLE: "It's unreasonable to think forever that the Queen or King of the moment will be head of state to far-flung countries. But having respect for the institution is important regardless of the role that it has here."

Royals Rollout

Stokes said that William, 39, and Kate, 40, are carrying out "a tough job" representing the monarchy among sometimes unwelcoming crowds, but "you could see it wasn't their first rodeo."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"They are quite composed and very gracious and represented their country very well," said Stokes, 58, who is the president of the Jamaican Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation — a role decades in the making after the former track-and-field athlete tried out for the Winter Games in Calgary in 1988.

"That's important for the modern-day monarchy — they presented themselves with humility and graciousness," he continued. "They knew a little bit more about us than we knew about them. They treated the entire situation with a great deal of respect which is important regardless of situation."

"This is Jamaica, and we let strangers into our houses and make them feel at home," he continued. "There is a tight bond between Britain and Jamaica that goes back hundreds of years. There has been colonialization, but also what one of our poets calls 'colonialism in reverse.' So, for example, three of the four athletes of our bobsled team are from the U.K. with Jamaican heritage. Children or refugees have been winning medals for Holland."

royals rollout Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Stokes emphasized, "We need to embrace a new tomorrow even though we don't know what that shape is. But that means living together with respect."

Stokes' tempered optimism, however, does not mean he's papering over the past.

"Things that happened cannot be undone. Great inhumanities that were done to us by the British during the slave trade. And many inhuman things that we have done to each other within our country," he acknowledged.

"Frankly," he noted, "there are plenty of sins and blame to go round. As any family we must heal and go forward and as individuals improve ourselves. We have disagreements in families and between friends, but what is not Jamaican is not being gracious or treat our guests with respect."