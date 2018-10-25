Ravishing in Red! Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in Tonga

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got the royal treatment for their arrival in Tonga.
The couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, were welcomed to Fua’amotu Airport on Thursday (local time) by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka. The locals rolled out the red carpet for Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, as they walked hand-in-hand from their plane over the decorated lawn.
A giant red banner was displayed along the tarmac reading “Welcome Harry & Megan,” while locals in traditional garb greeted them with a musical performance.
Meghan, who had started her day in a green short-sleeved shift dress by Jason Wu, stuck with jewel tones but changed into a red long-sleeved dress by Self-Portrait which featuring embroidered floral embellishment and was in the same hue as the Tongan flag. The mom-to-be also added black heels and a black clutch to complete the look.
Harry meanwhile kept it simple and wore the same light-colored suit from earlier.
During their arrival, Tongan children — also wearing red — lined the streets and waved flags in hopes to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. Many locals also decorated their homes with signs, balloons, and flags welcoming the pair to their country.
While in Tonga, Meghan and Harry will attend a reception dinner featuring traditional entertainment at Consular House.
On Friday (local time), they’ll enjoy a number of activities including attending a cultural exhibit, travel to a school with an onsite forest, meet with local traders and visit Tupou College.
Meghan has mastered the art of the quick change while in flight — thanks in part to having her royal hairdresser as part of her glam squad on tour with her!
The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the airport in Hervey Bay, Australia, in a casual travel-ready outfit earlier this week. Meghan wore a button-down white shirt paired with black pants, finishing off the look with sunglasses and slip-on mules by one of her favorite brands, Aquazarra.
By the time the royal couple touched down in Suva, Fiji, she had transformed from easygoing to elegant.
Meghan stepped out of the plane wearing a white long-sleeved dress by Australian brand Zimmermann paired with a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones, completing the look with a black Kaya Anna clutch and black slingback heels by Tabitha Simmons. Her hair, which she wore in a low bun to board the plane, was worn straight and sleek.
Fiji marked a number of firsts on the couple’s 16-day royal tour. On their first night, they attended a state dinner, which saw Meghan in her first evening gown of the trip – an elegant light blue caped dress that showed off her growing baby bump.
While Harry has made several speeches during their tour, Meghan addressed students and staff at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, to share her own college experience at Northwestern University and announce two new grants that support female staff members at the school in her first royal tour speech.
“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital,” she said. “When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them.”
“And while progress has been made in many areas across the Commonwealth, there is always scope to offer more opportunities to the next generation of young adults, and specifically to young women,” Meghan added.
Before heading to Tonga, the royal couple also attended an official welcome ceremony at the Nadi Airport. While there, they unveiled a new statue commemorating Sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba, a British-Fijian soldier who lost his life in the 1972 Battle of Mirbat.
The event was also attended by Fijian President Jioji Konrote and senior representatives from the government and the Armed Forces.
After spending a few days in Tonga, Meghan and Harry will return to Sydney, Australia, for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Then, it will be on to New Zealand to wrap up their tour.