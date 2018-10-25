Ravishing in Red! Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in Tonga

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got the royal treatment for their arrival in Tonga.

The couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, were welcomed to Fua’amotu Airport on Thursday (local time) by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka. The locals rolled out the red carpet for Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, as they walked hand-in-hand from their plane over the decorated lawn.

A giant red banner was displayed along the tarmac reading “Welcome Harry & Megan,” while locals in traditional garb greeted them with a musical performance.

Meghan, who had started her day in a green short-sleeved shift dress by Jason Wu, stuck with jewel tones but changed into a red long-sleeved dress by Self-Portrait which featuring embroidered floral embellishment and was in the same hue as the Tongan flag. The mom-to-be also added black heels and a black clutch to complete the look.

Harry meanwhile kept it simple and wore the same light-colored suit from earlier.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

During their arrival, Tongan children — also wearing red — lined the streets and waved flags in hopes to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. Many locals also decorated their homes with signs, balloons, and flags welcoming the pair to their country.

While in Tonga, Meghan and Harry will attend a reception dinner featuring traditional entertainment at Consular House.

On Friday (local time), they’ll enjoy a number of activities including attending a cultural exhibit, travel to a school with an onsite forest, meet with local traders and visit Tupou College.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kensington Palace/Twitter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kensington Palace/Twitter

Meghan has mastered the art of the quick change while in flight — thanks in part to having her royal hairdresser as part of her glam squad on tour with her!

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the airport in Hervey Bay, Australia, in a casual travel-ready outfit earlier this week. Meghan wore a button-down white shirt paired with black pants, finishing off the look with sunglasses and slip-on mules by one of her favorite brands, Aquazarra.

RELATED: Every Photo from Royal Parents-to-Be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Tour Down Under

By the time the royal couple touched down in Suva, Fiji, she had transformed from easygoing to elegant.

Meghan stepped out of the plane wearing a white long-sleeved dress by Australian brand Zimmermann paired with a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones, completing the look with a black Kaya Anna clutch and black slingback heels by Tabitha Simmons. Her hair, which she wore in a low bun to board the plane, was worn straight and sleek.

Meghan Markle changes on the plane from Australia to Fiji DARREN ENGLAND/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock; REX/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Fiji marked a number of firsts on the couple’s 16-day royal tour. On their first night, they attended a state dinner, which saw Meghan in her first evening gown of the trip – an elegant light blue caped dress that showed off her growing baby bump.