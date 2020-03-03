Kate Middleton Glitters in Green at Guinness Storehouse in Dublin Alongside Prince William

Most years during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Kate Middleton and Prince William take a sip of Guinness as they toast the Irish Guards. On the first day of their visit to Ireland on Tuesday evening, they got to see what the drink is like in its original home of Dublin.

The couple attended a reception held at the Gravity bar at the Guinness Storehouse, with Kate sporting a metallic emerald dress by The Vampire's Wife in a nod to her host country’s signature color. She accessorized with a clutch and velvet heels.

William and Kate met locals from the worlds of the creative arts, sports, business and charity. The bar, providing panoramic views of the city, was the setting for the party hosted by the British ambassador Robin Barnett.

The storehouse opened 20 years ago and showcases the story of one of Ireland’s most famous drinks. It is Ireland’s top tourist attraction, welcoming 1.7 million visitors last year. The royal parents were following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth, who popped in during her tour of Ireland in 2011. Another famous guest has been Tom Cruise.

Kate, 38, and Prince William, 37, touched down in Ireland wearing green in honor of their host country. The royal mom stepped off the plane dressed head-to-toe in green in honor of the Emerald Isle, pairing a patterned dress by Alessandra Rich under a Catherine Walker coat. William also got in the spirit with a green tie paired with his suit and long jacket.

From the airport, they headed to see the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and his wife, Sabina Higgins, at their official residence in Dublin, Áras an Uachtaráin. They even met the couple’s dog — just as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did during their July 2018 visit to the Emerald Isle!

Kate and William also visited the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin, where they paid their respects to those who gave their lives in the battles for Irish independence by laying a wreath, just as Queen Elizabeth did during her historic 2011 visit to Ireland.