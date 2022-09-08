Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced

A double rainbow broke through the clouds over Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday shortly before the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen "died peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon.

Crowds were gathered outside the royal residence in London, amid concerns about the monarch's health, when the rainbows appeared.

Earlier on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that "the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Samir Hussein/WireImage R: Caption . PHOTO: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

Upon the Queen's passing, the United Kingdom — where she reigned for a record 70 years — was plunged into public mourning. Around the world, including in the other nations that called her the head of state or Sovereign, her death was grieved by those to whom she was an unwavering fixture amid the turmoil of ever-changing times.

But the loss was most profound for her large family, including her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, traveled to Balmoral to be by the monarch's side. The King was in Scotland on Wednesday carrying out engagements.

Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, was also already in Scotland having undertaken royal duties in the country earlier in the week.

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex were also photographed at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland Thursday where they were expected to travel to Balmoral to see the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 6, 2022. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, is believed to have stayed in Windsor as the couple's three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — had their first day of school on Thursday.

However, Kate and the Queen spent quality time together just weeks ago, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the monarch at Balmoral with their kids, a royal summer tradition.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry also changed his plans to be with the Queen in Scotland. He was previously scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London with wife Meghan Markle on Thursday.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96

The Queen was last seen on Tuesday, when she appointed Liz Truss as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom at Balmoral — a historic first. The monarch has been experiencing episodic mobility issues, and a source tells PEOPLE that the decision was made to host the audience at Balmoral to provide certainty for schedules.

Truss tweeted in reaction to the initial Palace update about the Queen's health on Thursday" "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."