The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Festivities Continue Friday: See the Royal Family at the Thanksgiving Service
Though the Queen herself did not participate in Friday's main event after experiencing "discomfort" the day prior, her family turned out in royal style at St. Paul's Cathedral
They're back! On Friday, the royal family kicked off day two of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral. Though the Queen herself did not attend after experiencing "discomfort" following Thursday's Trooping the Colour, her loved ones turned out in full force, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, making their much-anticipated return to London and royal events.
The couple held hands while arriving to the cathedral, Meghan in all white, Harry in a black morning suit with his military medals.
Meghan opted for a belted coat dress with a dramatic collar and a matching wide-brimmed hat and pumps, carrying coordinating gloves.
The pair waved to the crowds waiting outside the cathedral.
Meghan and Harry greeted the clergy, as did many other members of the family upon arrival.
Kate Middleton arrived in a pale yellow ensemble paired with a matching hat. She accessorized with the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, a pair straight from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry box that she has borrowed before.
She also gave a hello to the cameras and crowds.
Prince William escorted Kate into the service; like Harry, he dressed in a morning suit adorned with military medals.
And they made their stop with the clergy, too.
Prince Charles was snapped arriving by car.
He escorted Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — also in a muted neutral shade — into the service.
Many more members of the royal family were present for Friday's service (as opposed to Thursday's more limited event), including Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips and her husband, Mike Tindall.
Also on hand: Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived in style, too.
Once inside, Harry and Meghan held hands while walking down the aisle.
They greeted Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie, who were seated behind Prince Edward. Their father, Prince Andrew, tested positive for COVID-19 days prior; he was expected to attend many of the Jubilee events despite ongoing controversy surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Kate and William led Charles and Camilla down the aisle; the younger pair was seated opposite Harry and Meghan though did not make eye contact with them when entering the cathedral. The service marked the first time that the Cambridges and Sussexes have been seen together as a foursome since Commonwealth Day in March 2020, which was Harry and Meghan's final royal appearance before they stepped back from their roles as senior working royals.
The service included bible readings, prayers and congregational hymns to recognize and give thanks for the Queen's reign, faith and lifetime of service, according to Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne was seated next to Kate and William.
Meghan and Harry smiled as the service continued.
And admired the cathedral's gorgeous design.
Charles and Camilla were front and center for the event.
Edward and Sophie sported smiles.
As did Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, seated next to Harry.
St. Paul's Cathedral — with its famous dome — is where William and Harry's parents, Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, married in 1981.
After the service, Meghan and Harry caught up with Harry's cousins, Peter and Zara Phillips.
And Princess Beatrice once again greeted the growing crowds.
Will and Kate looked every bit the future king and queen while leaving the service.
And inside, Kate and Charles shared a moment before departing.
