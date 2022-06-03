Queen's Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Festivities Continue Friday: See the Royal Family at the Thanksgiving Service

Though the Queen herself did not participate in Friday's main event after experiencing "discomfort" the day prior, her family turned out in royal style at St. Paul's Cathedral

By Kate Hogan June 03, 2022 07:38 AM

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

They're back! On Friday, the royal family kicked off day two of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral. Though the Queen herself did not attend after experiencing "discomfort" following Thursday's Trooping the Colour, her loved ones turned out in full force, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, making their much-anticipated return to London and royal events. 

Credit: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

The couple held hands while arriving to the cathedral, Meghan in all white, Harry in a black morning suit with his military medals. 

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan opted for a belted coat dress with a dramatic collar and a matching wide-brimmed hat and pumps, carrying coordinating gloves.

Credit: Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

The pair waved to the crowds waiting outside the cathedral. 

Credit: Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

Meghan and Harry greeted the clergy, as did many other members of the family upon arrival.

Credit: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton arrived in a pale yellow ensemble paired with a matching hat. She accessorized with the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, a pair straight from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry box that she has borrowed before.

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

She also gave a hello to the cameras and crowds. 

Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William escorted Kate into the service; like Harry, he dressed in a morning suit adorned with military medals. 

Credit: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

And they made their stop with the clergy, too. 

Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Charles was snapped arriving by car.

Credit: George Cracknell Wright/LNP/Shutterstock

He escorted Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — also in a muted neutral shade — into the service.

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Many more members of the royal family were present for Friday's service (as opposed to Thursday's more limited event), including Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips and her husband, Mike Tindall. 

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Also on hand: Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived in style, too.

Credit: Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

Once inside, Harry and Meghan held hands while walking down the aisle. 

Credit: Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

They greeted Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie, who were seated behind Prince Edward. Their father, Prince Andrew, tested positive for COVID-19 days prior; he was expected to attend many of the Jubilee events despite ongoing controversy surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William led Charles and Camilla down the aisle; the younger pair was seated opposite Harry and Meghan though did not make eye contact with them when entering the cathedral. The service marked the first time that the Cambridges and Sussexes have been seen together as a foursome since Commonwealth Day in March 2020, which was Harry and Meghan's final royal appearance before they stepped back from their roles as senior working royals. 

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

The service included bible readings, prayers and congregational hymns to recognize and give thanks for the Queen's reign, faith and lifetime of service, according to Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne was seated next to Kate and William.

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan and Harry smiled as the service continued.

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

And admired the cathedral's gorgeous design.

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Charles and Camilla were front and center for the event.

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Edward and Sophie sported smiles.

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

As did Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, seated next to Harry.

Credit: Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

St. Paul's Cathedral — with its famous dome — is where William and Harry's parents, Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, married in 1981.

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

After the service, Meghan and Harry caught up with Harry's cousins, Peter and Zara Phillips. 

Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

And Princess Beatrice once again greeted the growing crowds. 

Credit: MATT DUNHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Will and Kate looked every bit the future king and queen while leaving the service. 

Credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

And inside, Kate and Charles shared a moment before departing.

By Kate Hogan
