The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Are Underway in London! See Every Photo from the Royal Festivities
Members of the royal family are all dressed up while on hand for day one of the celebrations, which begins with Trooping the Colour
Let the celebration begin! Festivities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicked off in London on Thursday, marking her historic 70-year reign. First up: Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of her birthday (which was tempered the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), which featured a Thursday morning parade.
More than 1,500 military personnel were expected to march in the parade.
The royal family arrived by both horseback and carriage; here, Kate Middleton smiles at the crowd from her seat.
And across from her, making their carriage debut, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.
Charlotte gave the cameras a look as she rolled by.
The trio dressed in complementary shades of blue, with Louis in an outfit worn by his dad, Prince William, to the same event 37 years ago.
And the big sibs shared a smile as they kept their younger bro nestled between them.
The siblings knowingly bowed their heads to the royal colour as they passed.
Meanwhile, Dad Prince William arrived by horseback in his military uniform and a bearskin hat.
Just ahead of him: a similarly dressed Prince Charles.
Princess Anne, the queen's only daughter, was among those arriving by horseback.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, greeted admirers from their carriage as the parade carried on.
Queen Elizabeth previously announced only working members of the royal family would be present at Trooping the Colour, meaning her son Prince Andrew, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, would not be part of the parade or following balcony moment.
Across from Mom and Dad, Edward and Sophie's children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. According to royal watchers, Lady Louise wore the same Philip Treacy hat her mom wore for Trooping in 2009.
Before the parade kicked off, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, received an escort to Buckingham Palace.
Camera's caught a glimpse of Camilla's pale blue outfit, a rewear, just like Kate's.
Camilla joined Kate and the kids in their carriage.
Kate opted for a white dress she's worn before by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer, and a white and blue Philip Treacy hat.
Prince William and Princess Anne saluted as they rode.
An aerial view showed off Prince Edward's carriage as the family rolled along.
People camped out for days along the route prior to the festivities, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal family.
More than 350 horses were used in the parade, too.
The Queen's guard marched in formation during the Thursday parade.
The queen got lucky with a gorgeous weather day!
A dramatic shot showed the royal procession leaving Buckingham Palace.
Crowds were deep near Trafalgar Square.
Viewing stands were set up along the mall.
A lot of great gear has been on sale in the weeks leading up to the celebrations — and many revelers brought their own.
She's here! Dressed in a light blue ensemble with white trim, the queen, 96, took her place on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour on Thursday as the parade rolled on.
The queen was joined by her cousin, the Duke of Kent.
She also took the official salute.
Shortly after, she was joined by family, including Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis.
For the flyover portion of the event, the Royal Air Force temporarily formed the number 70 with their planes.
The RAF also flew planes with contrails of red, white and blue.
From the balcony, Princess Anne, Camilla, Prince Charles, the queen, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watched the flyover and greeted crowds.
While Charlotte and George were into the flyover, little Louis ... not so much.
Mom gave him comforting words while Dad minded Charlotte and George.
And he shared a sweet moment with his great-grandmother.
And he ultimately gave a wave, just like his big sis!
The senior working members of the royal family enjoyed the flyover.
And stood at attention for a photo, too.
Prince Louis also had some moments typical of a 4-year-old.
The four generations took in the festivities.
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who turns 1 on Saturday — joined the royal family for Trooping the Colour on Thursday at the palace. Meghan Markle was spotted playfully entertaining various young royals, including Zara Tindall's kids Mia, 8, and Lena, 3, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 11.
Harry and Meghan watched the birthday parade for Queen Elizabeth from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade. Meghan wore an asymmetrical, wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat with an oversized navy bow and coordinating navy dress.
Prince Harry also got in on the fun with his cousins' kiddos.
On Thursday night — after announcing she'd no longer be attending Friday's National Service of Thanksgiving after feeling "discomfort" during the morning Trooping the Colour — the queen led the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon from Windsor Castle, while her grandson Prince William represented her at Buckingham Palace, where the beacon was officially lit.
With a symbolic touch of the Commonwealth Globe of Nations, which was placed on a podium, the Queen set off a chain of lights leading to the Principal Beacon outside Buckingham Palace.
The beacon takes the form of a sculpture dubbed the "Tree of Trees," which stands 70 ft. tall in honor of the Queen and her astonishing 70 years on the throne. Around 3,000 beacons, including fires and gaslit torches, will be lit around the U.K. at the same time.
The Duke of Cambridge was met by the Chair of The Queen's Green Canopy, Sir Nicholas Bacon, and the designer of the "Tree of Trees," Thomas Heatherwick (right), to hear about how the sculpture was created.
