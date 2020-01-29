Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Shuts Down Conversation on Harry and Meghan's Royal Exit

Mike Tindall is staying quiet on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s exit from royal life.

The former professional rugby player, who is married to Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter Zara, was pressed on the hot family topic during a recent appearance on the House of Rugby podcast, where he’s a regular guest. However, he quickly shut down the conversation.

“Can we send Harry a hug? Is he alright?” inquired host Alex Payne. “Have you been in touch?”

But Mike firmly responded, “Let’s not talk about this.”

When Payne asked if the subject was a “no-go,” Princess Anne’s son-in-law replied, “No, because I don’t know anything about it.”

Fellow rugby player James Haskell, who is pals with Prince Harry and attended the couple’s royal wedding in May 2018, shared that he has been in contact with the royal.

“I have sent my regards,” Haskell said. “That’s the extent of it.”

Prince Harry, 35, has a close relationship with his cousin Zara and her husband. Harry is godfather to their 1-year-old daughter Lena Tindall and attended her christening with Meghan last year.

The royal family has mostly stayed mum on Meghan, 38, and Harry’s decision to step down and split their time between the U.K. and North America. However, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appeared to be caught off guard when asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to a hospice earlier this month.

“Will you miss Harry and Meghan?” a reporter asks, as seen in a video shared on Twitter by ITV’s Chris Ship.

After a pause, Camilla smiles and says, “Hmm. Course.”

Watch Camilla’s face closely as she answers the question: “Will you miss Harry & Meghan?”

Prince Harry appeared at a Sentebale charity event earlier this month, where he spoke candidly about their agreement with the Queen regarding their exit from the royal family — and their continued commitment to their causes.

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” he told the people gathered.

“And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

Harry has also announced his Invictus Games will continue. The Paralympic-style competition for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world is heading to Germany in 2022.

The Netherlands will host the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague this May.