Queen’s Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Mia with Prince Philip

“It’s been a very sad week,” Mike Tindall wrote alongside the never-before-seen image, which was taken by Kate Middleton

Mike Tindall will always remember Prince Philip as a "devoted family man."

Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, shared a never-before-seen photo on Friday of his daughter Mia, 7, spending time with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared," Tindall wrote alongside the candid snap, going on to call the late royal "a devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love."

In the image, which was taken by Kate Middleton, Philip sits beside Mia as they share a bite to eat outdoors.

Mia, is one of 'the 10 great-grandchildren (with another one on the way) the Duke of Edinburgh had when he died. His two newest grandchildren — Princess Eugenie's son August as well as Mike and Zara's son Lucas — both honored him by having Philip as one of their middle names.

Since the Duke of Edinburgh's death, the Royal Family has shared a number of previously unseen shots of Philip and Queen Elizabeth with their great-grandchildren.

One adorable photo from 2018 showed Prince Louis, just a few months old at the time, sitting on the Queen's lap, as his big sister Princess Charlotte sweetly holds his hand. Meanwhile, Philip has his arm around Isla Phillips, who smiles as she cradles little cousin Lena Tindall, as her big sister Mia stands to the side.

Another newly-released photo of the Duke of Edinburgh and great-grandson Prince George shared by Prince William and Kate on Monday.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her," William, 38, wrote in a heartfelt tribute. "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead," he added. "I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.

RELATED VIDEO: All the Details You Need to Know About Prince Philip's Scaled Down Funeral

On Friday, the Queen, 94, stepped out for the first time since her husband's death last week, driving from Windsor Castle to the nearby Frogmore Gardens on Friday to walk her dogs.

She has not yet addressed her husband's death with the public (aside from a statement released on her behalf announcing his death on April 9), and resumed her royal duties just days after Philip's death, hosting a retirement ceremony Tuesday at Windsor Castle.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Philip's funeral will be held on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest surrounded only by 30 close family members and friends.