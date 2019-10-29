Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Reveals His Cute (and Unexpected!) Nickname for Wife Zara  

From “GanGan” to “Lottie” and “BeaBea” to “H,” the royal family’s love of a nickname is well documented. So, it’s no surprise that ex-England rugby star Mike Tindall has a special moniker for wife, Zara Tindall.

Speaking at a Rugby World Cup event in Tokyo, Japan, the dad of two revealed that he calls Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter — who he married July 30, 2011 — by the cute nickname “Zoey.”

This follows Meghan Markle’s recent revelation that she calls Prince Harry by the short and sweet nickname “H” in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

In a video from the visit, Meghan is also heard calling 5-month-old on Archie “Bubba.”

“Say hello! Hello, hi,” says Markle, before she realizes that he’s drooling. “Oh, Bubba!” Luckily, dad Prince Harry was on hand to deal with the dribble.

Nicknames were the least of Tindall’s worries in Japan, however. In a light-hearted surprise, he was posed the tricky “either/or” question of whether he would “rather marry a royal or win the Rugby World Cup?”

Image zoom Jeff Spicer/BBC Studios

Image zoom Mike and Zara Tindall James Veysey/Shutterstock

“Well, I’ve done both technically,” a slightly ruffled Tindall — who quietly joined Instagram last month — told host Alex Payne at the RugbyJoe podcast event, before adding “Well, hang on, will it be my wife that I’m marrying?”

In a smooth answer that surely delighted his wife of eight years, a slightly red-faced Tindall continued, “Could we take Zoey out of it… ‘cos obviously, if it’s my wife, I would marry my wife.”

Image zoom Zara and Mike Tindall Stephen Pond/Getty

Tindall and Zara (Zoey!) are currently touring Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday, which will see England take on South Africa in Yokohama.

They will be joined in the stadium by Prince Harry, who is flying to Japan as patron of the Rugby Football Union, plus Zara’s older brother Peter Phillips.