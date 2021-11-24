Mike Tindall Shares Details About His Son's 'Lovely' Joint Royal Christening with Princess Eugenie's Baby

Tindall and wife Zara attended the joint christening of their son Lucas, 8 months, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, 9 months, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor

Queen Elizabeth's son-in-law Mike Tindall is sharing details about his son's unique royal celebration on Sunday.

"It was a lovely day," Tindall, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, told The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast on Wednesday about the joint christening of his son Lucas, 8 months, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, 9 months – adding that Lucas even enjoyed having holy water from the River Jordan poured over his head.

"He did, actually," the former rugby pro revealed about the key ceremonial moment, which likely used water provided by Prince Charles following his tour of Egypt and Jordan last week.

"I took him swimming in the morning, so I think I readied him for it," added Tindall. "He was quite looking forward to it when the water was coming out."

Pictured: The Queen attends the Royal Christening at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 21st November 2021. The Queen attends the Royal Christening at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor | Credit: James Whatling/MEGA

Sunday's family event at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor saw Zara's grandmother Queen Elizabeth attend in a lime green outfit following her recent health setbacks.

On Saturday, Mike was also a guest at an exclusive dinner celebrating the 150th anniversary of England Rugby at Twickenham Stadium in London. He then enjoyed a date night with Zara in nearby Richmond-Upon-Thames to toast the team's surprise 27-26 victory over World Champions, South Africa.

"(We) Snuck off… For a couple of beers in Richmond," Tindall revealed on the podcast. "And then we had the christening on Sunday. So, it was lovely."

Alongside the Queen, Zara's mother Princess Anne also attended Sunday's double baptism, as did Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, reported The Sun, which broke the news of the occasion.

The outlet noted that cousin Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were also present. Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

The event was tinged with sadness, however. The previous day, the Queen marked the 74th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband Prince Philip, her first without him following his death at age 99 in April. Both August and Lucas are partly named after Philip — it is a middle name for each of the boys.

Eugenie also suffered the sad loss of her father-in-law, George Brooksbank, just days ahead of the christening.