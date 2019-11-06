Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Accidentally Reveals Candid Family Photo Saved on His Phone

Image zoom Mike and Zara Tindall Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Mike Tindall has spent the past month exploring Japan for the Rugby World Cup — and his family has secretly traveled with him every step of the way.

Thanks to a cute family picture saved on his home screen, the former rugby pro, 41, has only had to flip open his cell phone to stay close to wife Zara Tindall (the Queen’s 38-year-old granddaughter) and 5-year-old daughter Mia. The couple are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Lena.

The image — revealed in a YouTube clip filmed by ex-England team-mate James Haskell — shows a beaming Zara sitting on her husband’s lap wearing dark shades and a blue boat neck top, with Mia perched on both her parents in a loose white dress.

“We started walking at 10:30, it’s now 13:42 — a three-hour walk,” a clearly exhausted Tindall says in the footage, which was taken during a marathon walking tour of Tokyo.

Yet Tindall hasn’t had to rely purely on technology to remain close to his family in Japan. Midway through the tournament, he posted a picture of him and Zara — who he recently revealed he calls by the cute nickname “Zoey” — enjoying a romantic day in Tokyo, followed by a separate image of the pair enjoying a meal with her big brother, Peter Phillips, 41.

Zara’s cousin Prince Harry also made a last-minute dash to Japan to watch England play South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday, where he sat alongside Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

Although South Africa defeated England 32-12 in the final, Harry showed his entire family’s support in the sweetest manner imaginable.

Speaking in a post-match interview, England’s Sam Underhill revealed the Duke of Sussex had met the team before the game and shared a photo of nearly 6-month-old son Archie rocking an England jersey.

“Prince Harry sent us a nice message of support, which was nice to receive,” he said. “He showed his little lad in an England shirt, so that was a nice touch.”

Harry also made time to congratulate the South Africa team after the game, joining the celebrating players in the locker room.

He later posted a heartfelt message to the people of South Africa on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, making special reference to his recent emotional tour of the country with wife Meghan Markle, 38.

“To the whole of South Africa – rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you,” Harry posted.

“After last month’s visit, I can’t think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy!”