Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Jokes About Husband's New Hobby During Coronavirus Lockdown

Zara Tindall is calling her husband out on his addicting new pastime during quarantine.

Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter and her rugby star husband Mike Tindall joined pals James Haskell and Chloe Madeley in an Instagram Live chat, as part of James and Chloe’s fundraising marathon, where they stayed on the social media platform for 12 hours straight to raise money for seriously-ill children.

When Chloe mentioned that James is playing Xbox “all day,” Zara looked at her husband and joked, “It must be a gaming thing that rugby lads do.”

Zara then revealed that her husband “plays golf on his phone” since all the golf courses are closed amid the lockdown in the U.K.

But Mike has also joined his wife in her equestrian hobbies during their time in quarantine. He said they “need to get out of lockdown because I now know how to tack up a horse, and it is ridiculous,” referring to the process of getting a horse ready for riding.

Mike, 41, may spend a lot of time playing games on his phone, but the couple have also made sure to stay active while social distancing. Together, they participated in a 5K run to support of U.K.’s National Health Service workers on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus. After finishing the challenge, Mike shared a post on Instagram, including a photo of the couple both flashing five fingers in a sweet selfie. They’re both bundled up in blue jackets and baseball caps — with Zara, 38, supporting the Pittsburgh Pirates with her headwear!

The Run for Heroes challenges participants to do a 5K run, donate £5 and nominate five loved ones to do the same. Among Mike’s nominees was Haskell, his fellow House of Rugby host, and professional golfer Lee Westwood.

Zara also contributed a painting of her horse Toytown to the charity Equestrian Relief, which is auctioning off prizes to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic. Zara created the artwork as part of the Horse Drawn challenge, representing her former top horse, who accompanied her to a win the World Equestrian Games in 2006.

Zara previously said she is “very proud” of the message her grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 93, put out during her rare televised address amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What she said is completely, 100 percent what the country needed,” the daughter of Princess Anne said. “I hope that everyone listens, and we can try and get back to normal.”

Zara — who’s currently at home with husband Mike and their two daughters, 6-year-old Mia and Lena, who turns 2 in June — added that she’s also totally aware of just how difficult self-isolation has been for people, regardless of their situation.

“I think it’s really hard being locked up and not being allowed to do what you normally do,” she said. “Getting fresh air into your lungs and being out and about is kind of part of our motor program about staying active, staying fit.”

She continued, “We’re very lucky out in the country on the farm. But we’ve still got to look after the horses, so I can’t imagine how hard it is for people in the city — just trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS.”

