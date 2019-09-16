Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gets a Good Luck Kiss from Husband Mike at Horse Riding Event

Zara and Mike Tindall aren’t giving up their PDA crown!

The royal couple — who are parents to 5-year-old daughter Mia and 1-year-old Lena Elizabeth — had the look of love at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on Sunday.

Despite a scary fall off her horse last weekend, the Queen’s granddaughter, 38, competed in the event with her family there to cheer her on. At one point, Zara leaned into the car that Mike was driving for a sweet kiss.

The public display of affection comes as no surprise. While walking around the fairgrounds at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park last summer, the couple were seen sharing a kiss as Zara held onto her husband’s backside!

Mike was later seen returning the gesture of affection, as the pair continued to stroll around the event.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Zara and Mike Tindall James Whatling/MEGA

Just a few days later, Zara and Mike were all smiles at the Isle of Wight’s annual Cowes Week Regatta for a photo in which the former rugby star sweetly buried his cheek into Zara’s head. In another shot, they nestled in close while locking eyes aboard a yacht.

Zara and Mike Tindall Christopher Ison

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE that there are no formal rules on royal couples being affectionate in public — it’s at their own discretion.

“Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA, and would be trusted to use their better judgement as to when it’s appropriate,” she explains. “The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting.”

Lena, Mike and Mia Tindall

Lena Tindall

Zara’s competition on Sunday was a family affair, with her husband and both daughters on hand to show their support. Mike, sporting a scruffy beard, carried Lena as they enjoyed the outdoors.

Zara and Mia Tindall Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Mia Tindall

Mia stayed busy, from snacking on an ice cream cone to kicking around a soccer ball. (Perhaps she’s practicing to play against cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were spotted playing soccer this summer while at a polo matched in which dad Prince William and uncle Prince Harry competed.)

“They are all live wires, with loads of energy,” an onlooker told PEOPLE after a royal playdate between George, Mia, Charlotte, Lena and Prince Louis earlier this year.