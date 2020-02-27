Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall and Husband Mike Tindall Will Not Self-Isolate After Italy Ski Trip

Zara and Mike Tindall are not self-isolating after a recent ski trip to northern Italy, where the coronavirus has been spreading.

The Queen’s eldest granddaughter, 38, and her husband are following U.K. government guidelines and medical advice that self-isolating for the pandemic is not necessary unless they show flu-like symptoms after visiting affected areas, their spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

The royal couple visited Bormio, a town in the Lombardy region of Italy, for the English Alpine Championships. The former rugby player, 41, took to his personal Instagram account to document their experience.

“Great trip to #bormio3000 watching the #englishskichampionships. Lots of laughs and good times! More importantly, getting to hang out with the new insta sensations @wethelostboyz,” he captioned the post.

According to the updated guidelines on the U.K. government’s official website, the Lombardy region of Italy has been placed in Category 1, indicating, “Travellers should self-isolate, even if asymptomatic, and call NHS 111 to inform of recent travel. Go home or to your destination and then self isolate.”

However, both Zara and Mike do not have symptoms of the virus and did not visit any of the 11 towns currently being quarantined.

Currently, the number of confirmed cases in Italy has reached over 400, making it the country with the most amount of cases in Europe, while the outbreak has killed a total of 12 people so far in the country. The affected towns have been on lockdown, sporting events have been playing in empty stadiums and the Venice Carnival was also canceled due to growing concerns of the virus spreading, according to The Guardian.

Despite instructing Britons to self-isolate if they develop coronavirus symptoms after returning from Italy, the government is not advising against travel to the country.

“The FCO now advise against all but essential travel to 10 small towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto which have been isolated by the Italian authorities,” the website said on its page for foreign travel advice for Italy.