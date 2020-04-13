Queen's Granddaughter Zara Reveals Her Hidden Talent to Benefit Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Image zoom Max Mumby/Getty Images

Zara Tindall is well known for her equestrian skills — after all, she has a silver medal from the 2012 Olympics to prove it! — but she’s combining her love of horses with another talent for a great cause.

Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter, 38, contributed her painting of her horse Toytown to the charity Equestrian Relief, which is auctioning off prizes to raise money for the U.K.’s National Health Service amid the coronavirus pandemic. Zara created the artwork as part of the Horse Drawn challenge, representing her former top horse, who accompanied her to a win the World Equestrian Games in 2006.

Bidding for the piece — which depicts a profile of the horse amid strokes of blues and greens and is signed by the royal — has already reached over $4,500 ahead of the auction’s end on Tuesday.

The fundraising initiative aims to harness the huge popularity of equestrian sport in the U.K. to raise money for the NHS COVID-19 appeal. It sees five teams of famous faces from the horse racing, eventing and show jumping worlds take part in a series of events such as baking, painting and running — plus a mystery round called “Dark Horse,” where the contestants will have to reveal their ultimate secret party trick.

“Obviously, all of us are at home and those guys are out on the frontline, fighting this war,” Zara said of the doctors and nurses working around the clock to protect the British people on Good Morning Britain last week. “We want to try and do something to help them, to support them.”

“We’re all doing two challenges each and trying to use our competitive edge to try and raise some money and have a little competition against each other.”

Zara previously said she is “very proud” of the message her grandmother the Queen put out during her rare televised address amid the coronavirus pandemic last week.

“What she said is completely, 100 percent what the country needed,” the daughter of Princess Anne said. “I hope that everyone listens, and we can try and get back to normal.”

An estimated 23 million British TV viewers — around 1/3 of the entire U.K. population — tuned in to watch the 93-year-old monarch make her speech from the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, where she and husband Prince Philip, 98, have been staying since mid-March.

Zara — who’s currently at home with husband Mike Tindall, 41, and their two daughters, 6-year-old Mia and Lena, who turns 2 in June — added that she’s also totally aware of just how difficult self-isolation has been for people, regardless of their situation.

“I think it’s really hard being locked up and not being allowed to do what you normally do,” she said. “Getting fresh air into your lungs and being out and about is kind of part of our motor program about staying active, staying fit.”

She continued, “We’re very lucky out in the country on the farm. But we’ve still got to look after the horses, so I can’t imagine how hard it is for people in the city — just trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS.”

