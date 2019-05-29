See Rare View of Queen Elizabeth's Perspective in Arresting Photo at Palace Garden Party

Ever wonder what it would be like to stand in Queen Elizabeth‘s shoes and see what the iconic monarch sees?

The royal family gave the public a glimpse into the Queen’s vantage point in a newly released photo from an annual garden party at Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, the 93-year-old monarch dressed in an all pink ensemble for one of three garden parties she hosts on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, as well as one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. In a photo shared on the royal family’s social media accounts, the monarch looks on at the vast crowd of garden party guests from the palace steps before she walks down to the grounds to greet attendees.

The Queen was joined at the spring event by several members of her family including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry, who was able to fit two royal engagements into his schedule.

Prior to attending the garden party, the Duke of Sussex and his grandmother met with ICC Cricket World Cup team captains ahead of their opening party on the Mall. The ICC Cricket World Cup, hosted by England and Wales, kicks off on Thursday and will see the top 10 teams from around the world compete. The participating nations include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies — nine of which are Commonwealth countries.

The two royals then joined the rest of their family members on the Buckingham Palace grounds dressed in their finest garden party attire — Harry sporting a top hat and tails while his cousins paired headbands with spring dresses. The Queen and Harry also all accessorized their looks with umbrellas due to the cloudy skies.

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way to recognize and reward public service.

According to the palace, around 27,000 cups of tea are served and 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed during the event.

The Queen made her first garden party appearance of 2019 on May 21, where she was joined by Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Holyroodhouse party will occur on July 3 in Scotland.