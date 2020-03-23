Image zoom Sophie, Countess of Wessex Chris Jackson/Getty

Sophie, Countess of Wessex wants to be sure parents aren’t alone in this time of need.

Joining other royals, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Prince Harry, who have shared uplifting thoughts amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sophie, 55, took to the official Royal Family Instagram account to remind followers that should they feel lonely, there are communities to help them cope through this difficult time — and the video message was shot by none other than Lady Louise, Sophie’s 16-year-old daughter with Prince Edward.

In the Instagram stories, Sophie highlighted how parents and caregivers can adjust as schools are closed down and taken online amid the outbreak of the virus.

“For parents and carers, it can be a daunting time to help our children and young people through this period of uncertainty but please don’t feel alone,” the royal mom of two said in the video. “Make use of the resources out there and the fantastic digital communities that are sharing and supporting them. Stay safe and thinking of you all.”

In the stories, Sophie gave shoutouts to the different campaigns led by the charities she supports currently doing great work during this time.

“For a lot of us, today is the start of living with change to our normal routines and daily lives, brought about by the necessary response to the coronavirus,” she said in the videos. “Many of you, as parents and carers, will be adjusting to what might become a lengthy period of looking after your children from home.”

Image zoom Lady Louise and Sophie, Countess of Wessex EAMONN M. MCCORMACK/AFP/Getty Images

As an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the British government ordered all schools in Britain to close after lessons on Friday concluded.

“Some of you will also be giving up your time to ensure those children not in school are kept stimulated during these unprecedented times,” she continued in the stories. “There are resources out there that can help — some of the charities I support are doing brilliant work!”

Image zoom Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn Samir Hussein/WireImage

The countess then highlighted the work done by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, a charity organization dedicated to the protection of children in the U.K., the National Autistic Society for their work on social care funding during the coronavirus and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children for children to take part in activities.

Sophie, who wed the Queen’s youngest son in 1999, is also mother to 12-year-old James, Viscount Severn.

As of Sunday night, there are currently 5,683 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, with the total number of deaths at 281, according to the BBC.

