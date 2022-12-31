Queen's Brian May Says He's 'Thrilled' to Become 'Sir Bri': 'I Will Do My Very Best to Be Worthy'

Queen's Brian May is celebrating becoming "Sir Bri."

"Thank you so much for all your messages of congratulations following the announcement of my knighthood," the legendary rock guitarist, 75, said in an Instagram video Friday, after it was revealed that he was among the 1,100 individuals honored in King Charles III's first New Year Honours list.

"I'm very thrilled and very touched by the love that's come from you and the support," added May. "I will do my very best to be worthy. For now good night and thank you and much love, from Sir Bri."

In a caption alongside the video, the newly knighted rocker jokingly wrote, "Cheers all! Sir Bri.

💥💥💥💥 OK …. If you want to be formal … Dr Sir Brian Harold May, CBE. Bri."

May — who performed at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, and on the roof of Buckingham Palace at her Golden Jubilee in 2022 — joins fellow musicians Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Tom Jones in being awarded the prestigious honor.

According to the royal family's website, which has yet to be updated in full following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, honors are distributed at the discretion of the monarch to recognize those in the U.K. who have demonstrated exemplary service or achievement in their respective fields.

"As 'fountain of honour' in the UK, The Queen has the sole right of conferring titles of honour on deserving people from all walks of life, in public recognition of their merit, service or bravery," the page states. "The most well-known honours are probably MBEs, OBEs and CBEs, but there are a whole range of other honours that The Queen awards in addition to these, such as The Order of Merit, or The Order of St Michael and St George."

During Elizabeth's reign, honors recipients were announced twice a year, between the New Year Honours List and her "official birthday" in June. The latest honors list is the first of King Charles' reign following his accession in September.

Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

Several sports stars, including members of England's Lionesses, were also honored Friday. The soccer team was awarded following their Euro 2022 win over the summer.

Louenna Hood, a 38-year-old who raised thousands to help Ukrainian refugees, was also recognized for her fundraising efforts.

Actor Stephen Graham, who has appeared in movies including The Irishman with Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino, and Public Enemies with Johnny Depp, was also awarded a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire).

There were also internal recognitions. Palace advisers Jason Knauf and Sara Latham, who previously served as top palace advisers, were made Lieutenants of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO), which is only awarded to those who have personally served the monarchy.

Knauf began his palace career as the communications secretary to Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, before becoming a senior adviser to the now-Prince and Princess of Wales.

Brian May on stage. YELIM LEE/AFP via Getty

Knauf then moved to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (William and Kate's primary charity, which is now styled as The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales), serving as CEO from 2019 to January of this year. Today, he serves as a board member of Prince William's Earthshot Prize.

Latham was given her honor for her work heading the organization of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. She previously worked as Prince Harry and Meghan's communication team and was hired when Harry and Meghan split their office from Prince William and Kate's office in 2019.

Latham had previously served as a senior advisor for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016, and worked as a special advisor to the U.K. Secretary of State for Culture, Media, Sport and Olympics when it was announced that London would host the 2012 Summer Olympics.