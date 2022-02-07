Queen Elizabeth confirmed she wants Camilla to be known as Queen when Prince Charles takes the throne

Camilla Will Be Named Queen Consort — But What's the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is set to become "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne one day, but what does the title mean exactly?

In a message released Saturday marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

"Queen Consort" is the traditional title for the wife of a reigning monarch. The title of "Queen" is only for female rulers who became monarch through the line of succession, such as Queen Elizabeth II, who became monarch when her father King George VI died.

Although the titles are slightly different, Camilla will likely be commonly styled as Queen Camilla, just like Queen Elizabeth's mother was before the death of King George VI and she became known as "The Queen Mother," largely to avoid confusion with her daughter who shares the same first name.

The question as to whether Camilla would one day be titled Queen Consort had been highly speculated for years even though a press release that was shared on the day of Camilla's 2005 engagement to Prince Charles said, "It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne."

The couple's wedding was controversial due to their affair during Prince Charles' marriage to Princess Diana and Camilla's marriage to her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla's status as a divorced woman also played a role in the announcement that she would likely be known as "Princess Consort" rather than "Queen Consort" in the future.

Similarly, Camilla took the title of Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales, which is the usual title for the wife of the Prince of Wales. It was Princess Diana's title and will likely be given to Kate Middleton when Prince William becomes the Prince of Wales as the immediate heir.

Just last year, Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles told The Times, "I honestly don't know if Mum will be called queen. That hasn't been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I'm sure, but I honestly don't know if that's true."

However, there is a very different title rule when it comes to the husbands of female monarchs.

After marrying the future queen, Prince Philip dropped his title as Prince of Greece and Denmark to become the Duke of Edinburgh. And when she ascended to the throne with the death of her father, Prince Philip did not become a "King" or "King Consort" — instead, the proper title for the husband of a ruling monarch is "Prince Consort."