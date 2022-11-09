Queen Sonja Says Americans Have 'No Idea' of Monarchy's Importance as Daughter Steps Back from Royal Life

Queen Sonja of Norway is speaking out on a big change for her daughter.

The 85-year-old Queen and her husband, King Harald, addressed the press after their daughter Princess Märtha Louise announced this week that she would be exiting her royal role. In a press conference on Tuesday, Queen Sonja said that Americans fail to grasp the gravity of monarchy's significance ahead of her 51-year-old daughter marrying her American fiancé, Shaman Durek — before adding that he is a "great guy."

"Americans have no idea what a kingdom is. So it's no wonder he doesn't realize," Sonja said, according to Hello! magazine.

"Americans don't understand the bearing of this here. They don't. He thought he could do whatever he wanted without compromising us at all," she continued, before adding that Princess Märtha Louise's step back from royal life fits everyone's best interests.

"Even if we disagree on things, we are happy with each other," Queen Sonja said. "I have the feeling that the family is now very close to each other in a new, nice way," she continued, adding that Durek, a Los Angeles-based spiritual guide and healer, is a "great guy" and "very fun to be with."

In similar sentiments, King Harald, 85, said he was "sorry that the princess will no longer represent the royal house" and that "we agree to disagree," the Associated Press reported.

"We have looked at this process from all sides," Queen Sonja stressed. "This has been a unanimous decision."

On Tuesday, the Royal House of Norway announced that Princess Märtha Louise renounced the royal responsibilities she inherited at birth. The decision was made so that the princess (who retains her title) can more freely pursue other interests without the restrictions of being affiliated with the crown.

"Princess Märtha Louise wishes to differentiate more clearly between her own activities and her relationship to the Royal House of Norway. The Princess has therefore decided, in consultation with His Majesty The King and other close family members, that she will not carry out official duties for the Royal House at the present time," the palace said in a statement.

"The Princess is patron of various organisations, and today she informed them that she is relinquishing her patronage role, which has provided the framework for her official duties. The Princess is taking this step to create a clearer dividing line between her business activities and her role as a member of the Royal Family. The organisations previously under her patronage will be offered the patronage of other members of the Royal Family," it continued.

The release specified that Märtha Louise and Durek "are seeking to distinguish more clearly between their activities and the Royal House of Norway." Moving forward, Märtha Louise will not use her princess title or reference other members of the royal family on social media, in media work or for other commercial purposes. An exception has been made for her @PrincessMarthaLouise handle on Instagram, as her father the King is allowing her to keep her princess title.

"The King and Queen wish to thank Princess Märtha Louise for the important work she has carried out in her official capacity for several decades. She has performed her duties with warmth, care and deep commitment," the palace statement said.

Giving in a glimpse into what's the come, courtiers confirmed that Durek will become a member of the Norwegian royal family when he marries Märtha Louise. (The couple announced their engagement in June, though a wedding date has yet to be publicized.)

"But in accordance with tradition he will not have a title or represent the Royal House of Norway," the palace specified. "Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett will attend family-related gatherings, such as birthday celebrations, as well as certain major sporting events that the Royal Family traditionally attends together."

Princess Märtha Louise further confirmed the news in an Instagram video, giving a brief address in Norwegian.

In an extensive caption, she began, "In consultation with His Majesty the King and the rest of the immediate family, I have decided that, at the present time, I will not continue my official duties as patron of various organizations. Someone else in the family will take over my role. I wish the organizations the best of luck with the important work they are doing."

She confirmed that the transition process had been smooth, "where we have all embraced each other's views in a loving and respectful way," and repeated the new terms for the use of her name on social media.

As for the new adventures ahead, Märtha Louise said, "I am concerned with health and research and myself have an education in the field of health as a physiotherapist and respect school medicine. I see alternative medicine as an important supplement to school medicine."

"Hope this brings greater peace both for the Royal House in their important work and for my fiancee, Durek Verrett and me," the caption concluded.

The shakeup does not affect the Norwegian line of succession. Though Martha Louise is two years older than her brother Crown Prince Haakon, he was always destined to inherit the throne. Absolute primogeniture (the right to rule regardless of gender) was not constitutionally adopted in Norway until 1990, according to the Royal House. King Harald's children's places in the line of succession remain dictated by the male-preference primogeniture previously enforced, and the precedent was set only for those born after 1990.

Haakon is followed in the line of succession by his daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 18, and son Prince Sverre Magnus, 16, whom he shares with his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

The Crown Prince couple has yet to comment on Märtha Louise's departure.